Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child officially has a name. On Friday, Kardashian took to the internet to share their new son's name with the rest of the world — hello, Psalm West. But does Kim Kardashian's new baby have a middle name? Although their newborn could have a middle name, there is also a strong chance against him not having a middle name.

Kardashian and West's fourth child and second son was born last Thursday through a surrogate mother, according to TMZ. In the past week, she's had the opportunity to celebrate Mother's Day with all four of her children, make a music video with her oldest daughter, North, and had the chance to come up with the perfect name for her son. So, on Friday, Kardashian took to social media to share that name, which is Psalm.

So many people had different reactions to the very unique and religious name. But that's the thing about the couple — they make super unique decisions for themselves and no one else. But this announcement left people with even more questions, like questions about the baby's middle name.

Although Kim didn't talk about a baby name in the announcement, there is a possibility that her son doesn't have a middle name — and here's why.

It might sound surprising but none of their children have middle names. Since the couple started their family in 2013, they've chosen to not give their kids a middle name. Here's a closer look at this. In June 2013, Kardashian gave birth to their first child, North. TMZ obtained a copy of North's birth certificate and found that they left the middle name blank. Two years later, Kardashian gave birth to her first son, Saint, in December 2015. TMZ once again obtained a copy of their child's birth certificate and discovered that Saint doesn't have a middle name, either.

Last year, the couple welcomed their third child and first through a surrogate — daughter, Chicago West. Like her siblings, Chicago doesn't have a middle name. But that isn't to say that Kardashian hasn't tried to give her a middle name. In July, Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter with the caption, "Chi Noel" leading many people to think that Chicago's middle name is Noel. But Kardashian later explained in a video for her YouTube channel that she was "trying the middle name on" her daughter, according to Cosmopolitan.

"I love the name Noel. Kanye does not," Kardashian explained in the video. "So, I unofficially Instagrammed 'Chi Noel' and I was like, 'I'm doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.'"

Needless to say, West was not pleased and Chicago is still middle name-less.

Kardashian explained in the video that her kids don't have middle names for a reason. "I haven't really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short," she said.

Bottom line? Their kids don't have middle names because their names are so great, they speak for themselves. Why would someone with a great name like North West need a middle name to distract from that? Let's just say, Psalm West is a name that speaks for itself, middle name or not.