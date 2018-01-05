Does Masturbation Relieve Anxiety & Stress? You're Going To Like The Answer

As moms, stress and anxiety is nothing new for us. With responsibilities on all fronts, between home, kids, work, and life in general, it's easy to put self-care last and as a result, watch as our health takes a toll. The truth is that there's no excuse for putting number one last, especially when there are simple ways to relieve some of the tension that occurs within daily life, and masturbation is a quick and satisfying way to do just that. Does masturbation really relieve anxiety and stress though? Well, it's not just good for pleasure, apparently.

Although sex can often be the last thing on your mind, a quick, solo afternoon delight shouldn't be. That's because masturbation does in fact help alleviate your stress and even your anxiety. And if that's not a win-win-win, I don't know what is. Sex therapist Judith Golden shared with Readers Digest that during sex in any form (and orgasm), a chemical called dopamine is released giving you a sense of pleasure. In addition to the dopamine, another endorphin, oxytocin, is released too, which offers a sense of well-being. So just from the act of masturbation, you're releasing a chemical to help with stress and a chemical to help with anxiety.

Although, Mental Health Daily did warn that it's important not to substitute masturbation, or any physical exercise, as a total escape from stress. Much like turning to alcohol for a release, sex can become an addiction if it's something you become totally dependent on. More often than not, however, that's not an issue, and masturbation is a great form of stress and anxiety relief. Mental Health Daily also went on to say that if you don't get regular sexual stimulation, you really don’t know how beneficial it could be for your anxiety. After the pleasure and high of getting off, your body is significantly more relaxed. This allows you to clear your mind, be less tense, and feel less weighed down.

Another bonus? "Orgasms physically and emotionally relieve tension and exhaust the body," reports Huffpost, which means you sleep more soundly too. And lack of sleep, not getting enough sleep, or sleep disorders directly contribute to stress, anxiety, and even depression, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA). Therefore, if you're masturbating to relax and fall asleep, you're definitely onto something. The more consistently you're able to sleep and sleep all night, the more relaxed, less stressed, and less anxiety-ridden you'll feel too.

Along with stress and anxiety often comes a slew of aches and pains too. Even when physical ailments aren't caused by stress or anxiety, they can cause it. It's a bit of a never-ending, frustrating cycle. But did you know that masturbating can actually relieve pain and raise your pain threshold? Medical Daily described that things like headaches, hiccups, menstrual cramps, and even morning sickness (if you're expecting) are curable, or at least helped, by masturbation. Without unnecessary aches or pains, you're free to feel better and less tense in general. Additionally, masturbation is a great way to attempt naturally dealing with these issues before having to head to the medicine cabinet each time. Another win for self-pleasure.

Overall, masturbation isn't just about sneaking away to get some much deserved pleasure. It's also about making yourself feel better on several levels that result in less stress and anxiety for you. And why wouldn't we be a fan of anything that naturally relieves negative feelings, tension, aches, and restlessness in a pleasurable way? To top it all off, you're also becoming more comfortable and in tune with yourself sexually, so your next non-solo sexual experience can be that much more fun, too.

