For some beauty aficionados, microblading is the grooming technique to shape and fill brows. But does microblading prevent hair growth later on? Most people don't want to take any risks with this crowning facial treatment.

Although it sounds like a hair removal technique, microblading is actually used to increase the appearance of fuller brows. “Microblading and other semi permanent brow procedures are tattoos,” Hannah Maruyama, a paramedical tattoo practitioner at YAMA Studios and author of Before the Blade: What You Need to Know Before Getting Microblading or Semi Permanent Makeup, tells Romper via email. Unlike a typical tat, however, microblading does not go as deeply into the skin, she explains.

“One of the biggest myths about microblading is that it impacts the natural hair growth,” Stephanie Leigh, permanent cosmetic artist, licensed esthetician, and certified lash artist, tells Romper via email. “When done correctly, microblading should not go into the dermis layer of the skin, which is where the growth of the hair follicle exists.” So as long as you’re working with a skilled professional artist, then microblading should not harm affect regular hair growth at all.

Because the treatment works on most clients and is semi-permanent, it's a solid option for anyone who is looking to get fuller brows. And whether you've got a good base to start with or not much hair at all, it's still an effective procedure, per Veronyka Rivera, owner of DermaLUX Repigmentation Clinic, tells Romper. The only people who may have issues with microblading from a cosmetic standpoint are those with particularly thick or very oily skin, because it may not take the pigment well, Maruyama explains. Other restrictions include people who are under 18 years of age, pregnant, nursing, or undergoing chemotherapy, says Leigh. If you have any health concerns about microblading, then discuss it with your doctor beforehand.

Shutterstock

In addition, microbladed brows will need a little maintenance and TLC to stay fresh over time. “I started advising my clients to wear Band-Aids over the ends for the first few days while the scabs are fragile [and healing],” says Maruyama, who also recommends sleeping on your back. “Our pillows are basically giant, germy loofahs, and we rub the end of our brows against it all night without realizing.” After the initial healing is done, then there’s one big caveat to keep in mind: “Sun exposure is the fastest fader of microblading. Hands down,” she says. If you’re in direct sunlight a lot, then consider a combination of microblading and microshading or powder brows, a technique Maruyama recommends to clients who are surfers.

For many people, though, microblading is a simple way to keep brows looking awesome without relying on gels, powders, or pencils all the time.

Sources:

Stephanie Leigh, Permanent Cosmetic Artist, Licensed Esthetician and Certified Lash Artist

Hannah Maruyama, paramedical tattoo practitioner at YAMA Studios and author of Before the Blade: What You Need to Know Before Getting Microblading or Semi Permanent Makeup

Veronyka Rivera, owner of DermaLUX Repigmentation Clinic in Indian Wells, CA