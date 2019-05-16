Season 2 of Station 19 is coming to an end, and after seeing its thrilling Grey’s Anatomy crossover, the hype and buzz surrounding the show is growing. If you’ve been hearing a lot about the series, and are hoping to catch up on the past season’s episodes, you may be wondering if it’s available to watch through your favorite streamer. So, does Netflix have Station 19?

Unfortunately, Station 19 is not available to stream on Netflix, and there’s no indication that it will be in the future. For now, you can watch episodes from Season 2 on ABC’s website with a cable login and password or on Hulu with a subscription. If you’re looking for Season 1, you’ll have to head to Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, or Fandango Now, where all ten episodes are available for purchase. And if you're a Dish Network, Direct TV, or cable TV subscriber, you can browse through their ABC catalog and see which episodes are available to you.

If you were hoping to catch Station 19 on Netflix, I can completely understand why. The show comes from Shondaland (Shonda Rhimes is an executive producer), and it's a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, which is why the two shows end up crossing over. Considering the fact that Netflix carries plenty of Shondaland series, including Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and Grey’s Anatomy, you would think that they would have Station 19 as well.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

But it looks like ABC may end up pulling their shows from Netflix all together, which could be why they decided not to send it to the streamer in the first place. According to a report by Deadline, Disney (the parent company of ABC) is launching their own streaming service early next year called Disney+, and they are hoping to offer all of their content exclusively through the new platform.

However, much of this is speculation and it’s still unclear what plans ABC has for its current shows on Netflix. Once Disney+ is launched, there is a chance that Station 19 finds a permanent streaming home there. But that means that viewers, who are already paying for services like Netflix and Hulu, will have to tack on the added expense of a Disney+ subscription.

But the good news is that as a Netflix subscriber, you’ll be getting plenty of Rhimes’ content in the years to come. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the TV moghul made a four-year deal with Netflix in 2018, which involved her creating new projects exclusively for the streamer. Rhimes recently revealed a slate of eight new series in the works at Netflix, including a show called The Warmth of Other Suns which explores the life and struggles of African Americans fleeing from the Jim Crow South.

"I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement,” Rhimes said in a statement through Netflix. “Ted [Sarandos] and Cindy [Holland] and everyone at Netflix have been incredible partners in making that happen. This is Shondaland 2.0.”