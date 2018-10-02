These days, it seems as if keeping up the Kardashians is a full-time job. Between the spousal/significant other controversies, the three new Kar-Jenner babies added to the family in 2018, and the sisters' ever-growing business empire, there's just so much going on at any given point in time. With that said, the older Kardashian grandkids — Kourtney Kardashian's three children, as well as Kim Kardashian's other two — tend to fly under the radar for the most part. (Which I'm guessing is by design because they deserve to have privacy.) Still, many KUWTK fans have probably wondered: Does North West go to school?

So first, let's take a look at what we do know, shall we? As Us Weekly reported, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child, North, turned 5 in June. This puts her at the prime age for beginning kindergarten — depending on the age cut-off for the particular school, of course. Still, parents of children born near the cut-off can typically choose whether or not to "red shirt" them, or wait a year before starting kindergarten. With this in mind, something else that we know for sure is that North has been in school prior to this school year. And we have grandma Jenner to thank for that.

Back in May, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Kris Jenner during the Los Angeles premiere of American Woman, where she talked about how she had embarrassed North during a recent school event. "Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig — thinking I'd be the cool grandma, you know," Kris said at the time. "North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny!" LOL. Grandma embarrassment aside, North was obviously in some type of formal educational setting during the 2017-2018 school year. However, Jenner didn't specify whether or not it was preschool.

As Radar Online reported in 2017, Kardashian and West apparently shelled out a lot of money for North's private school in L.A. — $28,000 per year, to be exact. At the "66-acre mountain-top campus, North was reportedly enrolled in a pre-kindergarten program located near their Bel-Air home, according to the publication.

Kim admitted in November 2017 that sometimes, she had to bribe her eldest daughter to go to school — and with makeup, according to Us Weekly. "Sometimes I have to bribe her to go to school and be like, 'Do you want to put on some makeup?’ and she’ll say, 'Okay,'" Kim K told the publication. "I’ll put on fake makeup, and she won’t know because she’s not looking in the mirror, but she thinks it’s all on her face, and we’ll be driving to school, and she’ll say, 'Mom, do I still have it on?' And I’m like, 'Yes, you sure do.'" Hey, sometimes a mom's gotta do whatever it takes to get the job done. Bravo, Kim K.

Clearly, the Kardashians have no interest in divulging certain details of their kids' personal lives. And that's absolutely their prerogative. Just because Kanye West is famous rapper and Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star/beauty business mogul doesn't mean the world needs to know everything about their three children. For safety reasons, especially, it's probably for the best that it isn't a widely-known fact where North attends school anyway.

But to answer the original question: Yes, it appears that North West is in school. Although it isn't clear what grade or at what school she attends, I have a feeling she's in good hands. And as long as she has her "makeup" — and grandma Jenner lays off the wigs — North is doing just fine.