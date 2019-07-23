Let's face it: People love to hate on the Kardashians. Naysayers regularly dismiss their success, claiming the sisters are famous for "doing nothing" despite their numerous achievements. Some fans knock the Kar-Jenners for their looks, while others attack their parenting. And needless to say, some commenters aren't afraid to openly bash the family on social media, a sentiment that was on full display when fans took to Instagram Monday to discuss whether North West has a nose ring.

The drama all started when matriarch Kris Jenner shared a series of photos in an Instagram post, according to Hollywood Life. The photos were taken at the birthday celebration of Kim's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, who turns 85 on July 26. But it was one shot in particular that had followers raising their eyebrows — That's because Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child, North West, was spotted wearing what appears to be a nose ring, according to E! News. Considering North is only 6 years old, it's no surprise some fans were shocked.

Of course, it didn't take long for the mom-shamers to pounce on the photo.

One person commented, "What's up with North?" Another Instagram user wrote, "Why on earth does North have a nose ring?"

Spoiler alert: Everyone needs to take a deep breath and calm down Because as Us Weekly reported, it appears the nose ring is a fake. Mama Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story not long afterward to clear it all up. “Fake nose ring alert,” Kardashian captioned a photo of herself, North, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, and True Thompson.

Honestly, it isn't too shocking that Kim K was mom-shamed for allowing her daughter to wear a nose ring (even though as it turns out, the ring is fake.) This isn't the first time Kardashian has been unfairly bashed for her parenting choices, after all, and the KKW Beauty mogul has been criticized for certain outfits she's allowed North to wear throughout the years. Just one example? She was bashed for letting her daughter wear lipstick to a family Christmas party this past December, according to TODAY.

One Twitter user commented, "That red lipstick on a little girl is ridiculous."

Another Twitter user wrote, "North West too young for lipstick!! Otherwise beautiful."

Yet another person chimed in with, "Why does her daughter have on lipstick?! She's how old?! Is she not beautiful without it at such a young age (or any age)?! SAD!"

Or what about that time when people attacked Kardashian for having her daughter wear a "corset," even though it was merely a fabric dress that sort of gave off a corset-like vibe. The mama bear even took to Twitter to defend herself, writing, "I would never put my daughter in a corset! It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."

There you have it: North West does not, in fact, have an actual nose ring. But if you ask me, North looks pretty darn fierce next to her family members while rocking the clip-on. And who knows? Maybe one day when her parents deem her old enough, she might just get a real nose piercing. Stay tuned.