Even if you're not a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians or the Kar-Jenner family in general, I'm willing to bet you've probably heard the big entertainment news of the day. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child via surrogate. It's worth noting that reps for the stars haven't yet confirmed or denied the reports. (However, Us Weekly and People claim to have inside knowledge on the matter.) Regardless, fans seem to be over the moon about the possibility. And plenty are probably wondering: Does North West want a baby brother or sister? Romper's request for comment from Kardashian's team was not immediately returned.

In case you've lost track, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already parents to North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 11 months. Kardashian had difficult pregnancies and life-threatening complications in the delivery room with her first two children — causing her doctor to advise against more pregnancies. Which is exactly why Kimye decided to use a gestational carrier in order to welcome their third child in January of 2018. With one brother and one sister already, it might be surprising that North West has a preference when it comes to the sex of a third sibling. But it sounds like she's definitely rooting for a baby brother!

This little tidbit of information actually came from Kim K herself a couple of months ago, People reported. "North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused," Kardashian said during an October interview on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal. "She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, 'It's my world.'" Kardashian added:

She said to me the other day, "Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house."

A source close to Kardashian and West told Us Weekly in August that the couple reportedly had one remaining embryo after Chicago was born — and it was male. Now, she's reportedly due with a baby boy "in very early May," according to the publication.

As People reported on Wednesday, Jan. 2, adding a baby boy would actually be ideal for Kim and Kanye too. "They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls," an insider told the publication. "That’s always been the plan. They definitely want a boy."

If you remember, Kardashian denied rumors in August that she and West had already started the process of having another baby via surrogate, according to E! Online. Although, she hadn't ruled out the eventual possibility altogether. "I've been really open about [wanting another] and talked about it on our show, so ... I don't know," she told the publication. "We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show."

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirm their baby news — assuming the reports are accurate — I'm sure they will eventually reveal the sex of their fourth child as well. (Even if it is accidental, as Kim did with Chicago.) I'm sure if baby number four really is on the way, he/she is very much wanted and already loved, regardless of the sex. And hey, North could probably learn to love another sister, too, right?

