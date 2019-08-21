If your kiddos haven't returned to school already, then they're probably gearing up for back-to-school time within the next couple of weeks. And guess what? So are the royal children! Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Thomas's Battersea starting in early September. And naturally, some royal fans might be wondering: Does Prince George do homework?

The young prince will officially begin Year 2 at the Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 5, People reported. And it looks like he's got a demanding school year in store for him. Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, behind Prince William, and Prince Charles, will focus on core subjects like english, math, science, history, and geography, a pretty standard lineup However, the young royal will also study French, computing, religious studies, art/design technology, music, dram. P.E., and ballet. Whew! His curriculum seems like it will be well-rounded, that's for sure.

“The curriculum presented in Year 2 reflects the increased ability of the children, both academically and socially,” Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, explains on the schools website, according to E! News. “It sees the completion of the basic skills in literacy and numeracy in Key Stage 1. Individual strengths and talents begin to emerge, which you will undoubtedly begin to see.”

So will Prince George have homework this school year? It appears so, according to Thomas's Battersa's website. Haslem continued:

The children are asked to become more responsible in Year 2; this may start with the children recording their own homework in their diaries. This increasing independence allows for a smooth transition to the Prep School.

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to make sure Prince George completes his daily homework, which will include 10 minutes of reading homework every night, according to She Knows. Additionally, George will bring home a spelling rule on a weekly basis, while 20 minutes of other homework tasks might be sent home every once in a while, according to the outlet.

Is it just me, or does this all seem a bit intense for a 6-year-old? Then again, Prince George is a royal, and Thomas's Battersea does cost $23,000 per year to attend. Not to mention, the school's website describes it as “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to the Good Schools Guide. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

So yeah. I guess expectations are high and the school is a bit competitive.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's worth noting Princess Charlotte, 4, will be joining her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in September, too. “She can’t wait to be with George at big school” an insider told People. “She’s so excited about it all.”

Considering there were photos taken of Prince George's first day at Thomas's Battersea, I have a feeling the world will be seeing shots of the royal siblings heading off to their first day of school together in just a few weeks. And on that note, have a great school year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte!