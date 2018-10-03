Turning any cult-favorite comic book series or character into a movie — particularly when it's a spinoff — is never an easy task. When a preexisting fandom has to be converted from page to screen, there's a lot to take into consideration, and that's absolutely what's happening with Venom, the Spider Man villain spinoff that, interestingly, won't feature Spider Man himself. Though there's only a bit we know about pre-production so far, one rumor that's been swirling is: Does Venom have a post-credits scene? Apparently, the secret bonus footage reveals something important.

ScreenRant.com reported that after the credits roll on Venom, there will be not one but two extra scenes included (so stay in your seats if you're watching in a theater). But what will the scenes be about? Well, according to the site, executives are looking to make the film a trilogy, and it's rumored that the extra scenes will actually be teasers for the upcoming projects.

Though it's a play off a preexisting character, the film's director, Ruben Fleischer, told Digital Spy that it will be unique in its own right. "Tonally it doesn't remind you of other movies. It doesn't feel like we just tried to do what everyone else is doing…. The DC universe is so aggressively dark and the Marvel universe has become so light," he said.

In the same interview, Fleischer explained that though the film is decidedly fiction, production tried to honor the character as much as the could, and replicate details from the comics as exactly as possible.

"It was kind of exciting to craft something that just felt a little bit more real and grounded and in our world... In the comics, he bites people's heads off and eats brains," he said. "It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn't doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone's ever seen before."

Despite all the mounting excitement, the film's star, Tom Hardy, previously said in an interview that his favorite moments from the movie were actually removed in the final cut.

The Telegraph reported he said: "There are, like, 30 to 40 minutes worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie... all of them. Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes. You know what I mean? They just never made it in." Despite the fact that fans may or may not ever know what exactly to which he was referring, there's still plenty to be excited about, as Hardy says he really felt he "went there" with his character. "I'm proud to say [that what] I think I accomplished was to take it to the full limit," he said. "I feel like we don't compromise Venom in any real way. He's as aggressive as fans could possibly hope for, I think."

In another interview, Fleischer explained that he wanted the film to be "darker" than anything audiences were used to. Collider reported he said:

“When I set out to make the movie, I wanted to distinguish the film tonally, and I wanted to make a darker, grittier, kind of edgier comic book movie that also has a strong horror element, which is inherent to the character and the comic. Those were the aspects: darker, edgier, grittier. I think Tom Hardy embodies all of those qualities. The combination of Tom, Venom the character, and then the look of the film, which we really tried to make look, like I just said, edgy and gritty and dark and grounded of this world.”

So far, it seems like he and the rest of the cast succeeded. Venom hits theaters on October 5.