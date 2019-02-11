At the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the Dolly Parton was honored at the ceremony as Person of the Year. And to celebrate and honor the country legend's success over the years, a number of talented female artists and country stars joined her on stage for one totally epic show. In fact, Dolly Parton's Grammys performance left Twitter in absolute awe.

On Feb. 10, Parton hit the coveted Grammys stage for the first time since 2001, according Entertainment Tonight. And with that stage missing her presence for the past 18 years, people were ready to be wowed by the legend herself.

Parton, who's taken home eight Grammy awards over the years, performed on stage with Miley Cyrus — who is, fun fact, Parton's goddaughter — Katy Perry, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town, according to CNN.

The performance started with Musgraves and Perry singing Parton's iconic hit "Here You Come Again." Parton then joined the pair, and, TBH, at the point, people watching at home and all across the internet turned into a puddle of emotions and awe. And celebs in the audience watching at the Grammys couldn't contain their excitement for this performance.

The guys from BTS, in fact, were bopping along to "Jolene," as seen in this adorable video below.

And apparently Jungoo from the South Korean boy band was spotted tearing up.

And Smokey Robinson couldn't take his eyes off the stage.

More to come...