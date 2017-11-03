Donald Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted By A Rogue Twitter Employee, & People Are Psyched

If you happened to visit President Donald Trump's Twitter account during a certain 11-minute window on Thursday, you were likely in for a bit of a confusing surprise: his account had temporarily disappeared. It turns out that Donald Trump's Twitter account was deleted by a rogue Twitter employee on his last day working at the company, and the general reaction on social media has been that said employee deserves a medal for giving the world a brief reprieve from the president's relentless tweeting habit. But while it's easy to joke about, the reality is that, well, it's also majorly unsettling. Because the fact that it's so easy to tamper with the POTUS' favorite method of communication is a pretty big deal.

Although Twitter initially responded by saying that the incident had been an accident, and a matter of "human error," the company revealed that, actually, it hadn't really been an accident at all. According to The Independent, the social media giant later tweeted that the president's account was deleted "by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day,” leading many social media users to applaud the employee for what may have been the most epic "I quit" mic drop in history. But as others have rightly noted, Trump's Twitter account is basically his mouthpiece to the world. And even though the temporary deletion might seem like the ultimate prank, it also says a lot about the very real security issues involved with the President using Twitter to communicate.

A Twitter employee deactivated Donald Trump’s account for 11 minutes:

A Twitter employee deactivated Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes:

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/2UXEvx9Gz2 — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) November 3, 2017

The president's Twitter account went down at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to The Washington Post, and it wasn't long until its absence was noticed. That's because users looking for Trump's account — arguably the most important account on the social media network — were greeted with a message saying that the @RealDonaldTrump page didn't actually exist:

Has the personal Donald Trump Twitter account been deleted? pic.twitter.com/JARH9ILsPG — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) November 2, 2017

It was quickly restored though, and on Friday, the president tweeted about the incident, suggesting that it proved that his words were "having an impact."

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Judging by the Twitter reaction though, it's clear that not everyone agreed with the president's assessment:

Trump's Twitter account was deleted and then came back.



In case you were wondering exactly when Mueller was going to check Trump's DMs. — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 2, 2017

1944: We must assassinate Hitler.



2017: We must deactivate Trump's Twitter account. — Major A. (@king_adze) November 3, 2017

Trump's Twitter account was deactivated for 11 minutes. For 11 minutes Russian bots were frying their own circuit boards. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 3, 2017

And by all accounts, it was a pretty momentous event:

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down for 11 minutes. Many saying it was probably the best 11 minutes of his presidency. — Garvan Grant (@garvangrant) November 3, 2017

My mom: Everyone remembers what they were doing when JFK was shot



Me: Everyone remembers what they were doing when Trump's Twitter was down — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 3, 2017

Man, smiling that much while Trump's Twitter was down sure felt weird, didn't it? — Jordan Stratton (@jordan_stratton) November 3, 2017

