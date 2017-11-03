Romper
Donald Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted By A Rogue Twitter Employee, & People Are Psyched

If you happened to visit President Donald Trump's Twitter account during a certain 11-minute window on Thursday, you were likely in for a bit of a confusing surprise: his account had temporarily disappeared. It turns out that Donald Trump's Twitter account was deleted by a rogue Twitter employee on his last day working at the company, and the general reaction on social media has been that said employee deserves a medal for giving the world a brief reprieve from the president's relentless tweeting habit. But while it's easy to joke about, the reality is that, well, it's also majorly unsettling. Because the fact that it's so easy to tamper with the POTUS' favorite method of communication is a pretty big deal.

Although Twitter initially responded by saying that the incident had been an accident, and a matter of "human error," the company revealed that, actually, it hadn't really been an accident at all. According to The Independent, the social media giant later tweeted that the president's account was deleted "by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day,” leading many social media users to applaud the employee for what may have been the most epic "I quit" mic drop in history. But as others have rightly noted, Trump's Twitter account is basically his mouthpiece to the world. And even though the temporary deletion might seem like the ultimate prank, it also says a lot about the very real security issues involved with the President using Twitter to communicate.

The president's Twitter account went down at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to The Washington Post, and it wasn't long until its absence was noticed. That's because users looking for Trump's account — arguably the most important account on the social media network — were greeted with a message saying that the @RealDonaldTrump page didn't actually exist:

It was quickly restored though, and on Friday, the president tweeted about the incident, suggesting that it proved that his words were "having an impact."

Judging by the Twitter reaction though, it's clear that not everyone agreed with the president's assessment:

And by all accounts, it was a pretty momentous event:

