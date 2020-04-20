Social distancing mandates have left people across the nation working from home, learning from home, and, well, doing most things from home. With all of this "free" time, video games have become more popular than ever — and it looks like you can count Sony among the companies helping families pass the time. Now through May 5, you can download free PlayStation 4 games.

"People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19," Sony wrote in a recent blog post announcing its Play At Home initiative. "We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home."

As part of the initiative, PlayStation announced that two games — Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey — are now available for PS4 owners for free. The best part? After you download the games, they're yours to keep and enjoy. All you have to do is make sure to download them by 8 p.m. PT on May 5.

To snag the free games, select the PlayStation Store on your PS4 home screen and then select "Download Now" on the banner with Journey and Unchartered in the "Featured" category. From there, you'll select each game individually to download. (If the games don't automatically show up in the "Featured" category, simply search either of the games at the PlayStation Store.)

If you're not familiar with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, it's actually a three-game collection. "We can’t imagine a better time for globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay," the PlayStation blog post reads. As for Journey, it's described as "a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious," according to Sony. "The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before."

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment," the blog post concluded. "At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners."

On top of snagging the two free titles, PS4 owners can look forward to a slew new games dropping in coming weeks. (Sorry, you do have to pay for these ones.) In the meantime, don't forget to download your two freebies by May 5. Happy gaming!