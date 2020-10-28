Pandemic or not, parents need quick, easy, and kid-friendly recipes to serve up to their families throughout the week. If you're on the hunt for something new, Dr. Jill Biden's chicken parmesan recipe is both delicious and a dish your kids will actually want to eat. Plus, it only takes a little over an hour to make from scratch, start to finish.

Dr. Biden shared her recipe with Tasty in an effort to help parents who are currently quarantining at home while also handling virtual learning, working, and, to be honest, just trying to survive. It's a relatively quick meal to make, and if you're short on time, you can make it even faster by opting for store-bought marinara sauce instead of making your own. Either way, you end up with a delicious dish big enough to serve the whole family, and possibly even have left overs.

Chicken parmesan is full of things kids love: breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese. In fact, there's a very good chance even picky eaters will like it once they give it a try (just tell them the chicken is chicken tenders). If they are anything like my kids and want carbs for every meal, serve it up with some pasta noodles or a baguette.

Here are all the details on what you need and instructions for how to make the delightful dish.

Ingredients

Marina Sauce:

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves

1/4 tsp salt

1 28-oz can of whole peeled tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

salt and pepper

Breaded Chicken:

2 eggs

3 tbsp milk

1 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 tbsp olive oil

2 lbs chicken breast

Chicken Parmesan:

1 3/4 cups mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Marinara Sauce:

Sauté olive oil, yellow onion, garlic cloves, and salt on stove until they are well mixed. Add tomatoes, crush them, and then stir for a sauce consistency. Let simmer for 20 min. Remove garlic cloves, then stir in basil leaves and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Breaded Chicken:

Add eggs, milk, and salt to a bowl and whisk until yolks are completely broken up. In a second bowl, mix Italian breadcrumbs, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese together.

Dip chicken breast into egg, milk, and salt mixture to cover it. Let excess mix drip off before dropping it in breadcrumbs and cheese mix, covering it entirely. Then, add olive oil to a skillet and fry chicken until thoroughly cooked on the inside and browned on the outside.

Chicken Parmesan:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drop three-to-four spoonfuls of sauce in a baking dish, then spread around to cover the bottom of the dish. Lay chicken breasts on top of the sauce and sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the top. Drop three-to-four more spoonfuls of sauce over the chicken and spread it to cover the chicken, then start a new layer of chicken, then another sprinkle of mozzarella. Finally, drop another three-or-four spoonfuls of sauce over the chicken and spread evenly, then top with parmesan cheese. Bake for 20-30 min., until cheese is melted.

Sprinkle basil leaves over top for garnish (optional), cut, serve, and enjoy! (And don't forget to vote.)