Every child has at least one Dr. Seuss book on their bookshelf. Whether their favorite bedtime story is Horton Hears A Who! or One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, the classic stories have become timeless treasures for parents and children alike. Now the Dr. Seuss experience is being brought to life — literally — this October. So get the family ready for an outing unlike any other once you look over the Dr. Seuss Experience tour dates.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an international, multi-city, interactive tour in which guests will walk through different rooms that are themed after different Dr. Seuss books, such as The Cat In The Hat to Horton Hears A Who! and The Lorax. According to the press release, the main attraction is an inter-connected maze inspired by Oh, The Places You'll Go! which is decorated with thousands of suspended balloons. In addition, you'll be able to meet different Dr. Seuss characters, interact with some of the sets — which include Lorax trees and a circus — as well as shop for exclusive Dr. Seuss merchandise.

The experience comprises over 15,000 sq. ft. of space, meaning that it's as large and engaging as you'd hope. It launches in Toronto, Orlando this fall and will definitely a fun way to spend a day with your family this fall.

You and your kids can spend the day swinging between Truffula trees, walking through clovers and reading passages from The Lorax, as well as weaving through balloon-filled optical illusions. Though no official statements recommend an age minimum for children, as a parent you can likely gauge whether or not your own child would find it fun or engaging.

Right now the only confirmed city is Toronto, with an opening date set for Oct. 26. However, additional cities and dates will be announced at a later date — including Seattle, Boston, and Houston, just to name a few.

Tickets for the Toronto debut go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13.

“We are extremely fortunate to have been given the chance to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to create this truly innovative experience,” Mark Manuel, the CEO of Kilburn Live, an event company in North America, said in the press release. “Audiences yearn for great new entertainment and at Kilburn we aim to create new forms of live attractions that are compellingly different. Our entire team grew up reading Dr. Seuss and we have watched our children grow up doing the same. There was a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to represent this property properly.”

Susan Brandt, the president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, added:

The Dr. Seuss Experience’ brings the extraordinary world of Dr. Seuss to life and we couldn’t be more thrilled to give everyone the opportunity to see and experience their favorite stories and characters as if they jumped right off the pages.

It undoubtedly seems to be a fun and nostalgic way to spend an afternoon with your kids, especially if you or them grew up loving Dr. Seuss books. Ticket sales are not yet available for cities other than Toronto, but likely will be soon, so stay tuned.