Drake fans were elated when the rapper nabbed the Best Rap Song award for his single "God's Plan" at the 2019 Grammy Awards. But when he went up on stage to give a somewhat political acceptance speech, the producers cut to commercial. He's one of the biggest music artists in the world, but Drake got cut off at the Grammys, leaving fans watching at home livid.

When the rapper walked up on stage to receive his award, he looked genuinely thrilled, but in his speech he addressed the audience, and expressed the value for his fans than the award. "I want to take this opportunity to just talk to all the kids that are watching this that are aspiring to do music, all my peers that make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth," he said. "I want to let you know we play an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport."

He went on to say that winning a Grammy isn't like winning an NBA trophy, because it's more about business than making winning decisions. "But look, the point is you already won," Drake continued. "If you have people singing your songs, word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown — if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promise you, you already won."

His sentiment was received with applause and cheers from the audience, but as he went on to continue his acceptance speech, the show cut straight to commercial.

Fans at home were understandably upset that they couldn't hear the rest of Drake's speech. "Drake’s speech was good! I was mad when they cut him off," wrote one Twitter user. Others were inspired by his words, and felt that the his criticism of the award was what got him cut off. "The # GRAMMYs just cut @ Drake’s speech off when he was speaking truth and validated his point," one person tweeted.

Some fans pointed out how unnecessary it was to cut of his speech. "My honest opinion, it was unnecessary to cut Drake's speech, wrote one Twitter fan. "There was nothing wrong with his speech. It was INSPIRING. isn't that what Grammys is about?"

Drake's relationship with the Grammys has had people talking recently. CBS News reported that along with other Grammy nominees including Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar, Drake was offered a slot to perform, but refused. Drake did not comment on why he refused, but many believe it is due to the Grammys' strained relationship with the hip-hop community.

Even though Drake was cut off, the part of his speech that fans did hear really made an impact. It's always nice to hear artists appreciate their fans, as well as shift the spotlight from themselves to the people that love and support them.