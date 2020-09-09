It's not every day that Drake shares a photo of his son Adonis with the world, but it seems like he made an exception for his little boy's first day of school this year. After all, it is a pretty big day.

"First Day Of School...," the "Hotline Bling" rapper, who shares 2-year-old Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux, captioned the new photo of his son on Instagram. "The World Is Yours Kid." In the photo, Adonis looks adorable in his black track suit, matching shoes, and bright blonde hair in braids, standing in front of a car ready for school.

This sweet new photo of Adonis is quite rare; Drake has only started sharing pictures of him on Instagram since March. But in May, he explained to rapper Lil Wayne in an interview on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne, that he wants to share his son and all of the exciting moments in his life with the rest of the world. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he told Lil Wayne. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket...I just wanted to free myself of that."

Adonis' first day of school was surely one of those special memories.

During an episode of basketball star LeBron James' unscripted HBO series, The Shop, in 2018, Drake said, according to People, that he was very excited about fatherhood. And he is especially excited to "draw on all the things I've learned from my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, unconditional love." Experiencing milestones with his son, like this one, likely add to that.