Part of being a good teacher is connecting with your students and bringing fun into learning. Teachers today are definitely going above and beyond in that respect. In fact, as you may have noticed on Twitter recently, Drake's "In My Feelings" is hitting schools in a truly creative way and it's definitely one of the cutest, most imaginative things of the year so far.

Regardless of how you feel about Drake, you have to admit that "In My Feelings" is a certified hit. The song is from Drake's fifth studio album, Scorpion, according to Fortune, which dropped in June 2018, and it's quickly become a fan favorite.

The song garnered attention after the #InMyFeelings challenge, which features people creatively doing the signature dance along with the track. But, surprise: Drake didn't actually develop the dance himself. According to Billboard, all credit goes to Instagram comedian Shiggy, who originally posted a video on Instagram of himself dancing with the caption, "#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi#DoTheShiggy#InMyFeelings."

Since then, people everywhere have posted videos of themselves taking on the challenge, with even Drake himself doing it, as Billboard reported, and teachers have noticed. It might be hard to keep up with all the trends nowadays, but teachers from across the country have definitely nailed this one. School decorations can sometimes be a little cheesy, but plenty of teachers are displaying their creativity by taking #InMyFeelings into the classroom, as XXL Mag reported.

Now, the whole challenge really revolves around the song's chorus (lyrics provided by Genius):

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya and I need ya / And I'm down for you always / KB, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya and I need ya / And I'm down for you always.

And it's the hit chorus that teachers are having the most fun remixing.

For instance, Busbee Elementary shared an image of their bulletin board, which read, "Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with knowledge? 'Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!"

"The #Bulldogs are up to the challenge! #ChallengeAccepted," the school tweeted.

"My classroom door, feat. Drake, is ready for the first day of school tomorrow," one teacher wrote on Twitter after sharing a picture of their door that reads: "Kiki, do you love books? Are you reading?"

One image is short and sweet, featuring Drake with a picture of a book and a pencil writing on paper next to him. All it says is, "Kiki, are you reading?"

"Ty @Drake & @iamcardib this #AVID school year will be LIT!!!" one user tweeted, sharing an image of a bulletin board with Drake's picture on the left and a throwback photo of Cardi B, which quickly turned into a meme last month.

"Kiki, do you study? Are you reading? Say you'll never ever stop learning," Drake's side reads, while Cardi's side says, "My momma said."

In case you missed it, a recently surfaced photo of Cardi B as a child has turned into a "My Momma Said" meme, according to Uproxx, which teachers have brought into the schools as well — in the form of hall passes, as PopSugar reported.

This trend of teachers going the extra mile to connect with their students certainly isn't new. There have always been creative teachers and it really speaks to the level of love teachers have for their students across generations.

School can be a challenge for many kids, so making time to have fun and connect their experience in school to something they love is important! And, besides, who doesn't love to have a little more Drake in their day?