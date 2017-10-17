Dream Kardashian Got Her Ears Pierced & People Are Not Happy About It

Whether or not to get a child's ears pierced can be a very personal decision for families. Some parents opt to have their newborn baby girl's ears pierced right away, some prefer to wait until the child can ask for earrings themselves, and still others won't allow piercings in any form. Well, 11-month-old Dream Kardashian got her ears pierced recently, and people are not happy about it.

Little Dream, the only child of model Blac Chyna and reality star Rob Kardashian, was out celebrating her brother King Cairo's birthday on Monday, according E! Online. (King Cairo is Chyna's oldest child with her ex, Tyga.) The model/businesswoman mama and her kiddos visited a shopping model for the newly-5-year-old's big day, the publication reported. E! Online reported they hit up Toys "R" Us for a few presents and Wetzel's Pretzels for a snack. And as it turns out, Dream got a gift of her own that day.

Chyna revealed to fans via Snapchat that, "Dreamy got her ears pierced." She posted a series of videos, showing off the adorable 11-month-old's new ear bling. While Chyna pushed her daughter around the mall in a stroller, Dream's piercings seemed to be on proud display. Rob Kardashian also took to Twitter to share his excitement, even though he wasn't with his daughter when it happened.

Dream got her ears pierced 😍 — Rob Kardashian (@MrRobKardashian) October 17, 2017

Blac Chyna/Snapchat/Screenshot by Michelle Stein

Too cute, right? I can't get over little Dream's gorgeous brown eyes. And she looks like such a big girl with her earrings. However, a few comments on Kardashian's tweet were, um, less than supportive. "Why? She's just a child, let her be a child and not a woman," one person responded. "There's a time for that later on."

Why? She's just a child, let her be a child and not a woman. There's time for that later on. — onda ögat (@lektant) October 17, 2017

Another replied, "I don't agree with it at that age."

I don't agree with it at that age. — Name cannot be blank (@claireacluck) October 17, 2017

The comment section on the Daily Mail's article about Dream's new piercings was especially ugly. "How terribly tacky and yet predictable," one person wrote. "What possible reason is there to pierce the ears of a child that is not even a year old yet?" Another commented, "Earrings on babies and young kids shouldn't be allowed. All I see is ripped ears." Yet another chimed in with their two cents, with, "Hate pierced ears on kids - let them decide when older."

Blac Chyna/Snapchat/Screenshot by Michelle Stein

And it only got worse from there. From behind a computer screen thousands of miles away, strangers started flinging around some very triggering words. "Far too young to be mutilated," one particularly judgmental person commented on the Daily Mail's article. "Only trash pierces an infants ears," another hissed.

Still, a select few were there to stick up for Dream's parents' decision. "In some cultures it's normal to pierce the ears of baby girls," a level-headed commenter pointed out. "Calling it mutilation is ridiculous and an example of hyperbole."

Blac Chyna/Snapchat/Screenshot by Michelle Stein

This is far from the first time parents have received backlash for piercing their young child's ears. In fact, it's not even the first time the Kardashian family has gotten flack for it. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope has been rockin' a lip ring since age 4, according to People.

‘Yes, that’s a lip ring’ 😂 Penelope Disick tries on the Kardashian family's latest accessory obsession https://t.co/BwxQV0Nj06 pic.twitter.com/yLbPBXPU6y — People (@people) March 1, 2017

Fans have Mixed Reviews on Penelope Disick's Lip Ring https://t.co/o3nlfyutvf It's called bad parenting people! #KarTRASHion — Larz Bitchly (@Talltales08) March 20, 2017

And just this summer, a video of an unidentified baby getting her ears pierced went viral — with her parents being overwhelmingly slammed for the decision. So yes, people have a lot of feelings about piercing a child's ears. But then again, everyone is an expert when it comes to most things about parenting.

My personal opinion on the topic is this: Every family has the right to choose how they want to approach ear piercings. No, it's not child abuse. Or mutilation. Or terrible parenting. But it's also not for everyone. I have 10 piercings in my ears and a navel piercing; and yet, I'm in the camp that's waiting until my kids express an interest in getting their ears pierced (if that's what they want to do), At the same time, I have no issues with babies having ear piercings. Because it doesn't affect me and no one is getting hurt.

So maybe, just maybe we should butt-out of other people's parenting decisions and focus our energy on more important things. (Like this powerful PSA on pregnancy loss.) Because parenting is hard enough as it is.

