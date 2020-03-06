Buckle up for some classic hijinks featuring Daisy Duck, Goofy, and more of your favorite Disney cartoon characters because DuckTales Season 3 is premiering soon with two brand new episodes. So just go on and clear your schedules for Saturday, April 4 now.

For those who aren't familiar with the hilarious animated Disney show with one very catchy theme song, here's a brief refresher. The comedy-adventure series focuses on Scrooge McDuck, the most famous trillionaire in Duckburg; his triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie; his nephew, Donald Duck; and the crew that makes up the McDuck Manor team. In this new season, the Duck family will embark on a "globetrotting hunt for the world's greatest lost artifacts" but a secret organization from Scrooge's past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (aptly titled F.O.W.L.) will try to stop them at any cost.

Now, if that doesn't sound intriguing enough, the super talented voice cast might also pique your interest. Seasoned TV actors David Tennant, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Monihan, and Danny Pudi will all lend their voices to the lovable McDuck family. Season 3 will also feature Selma Blair, Kristofer Hivju, Retta, Jaleel White, Stephanie Beatriz, Adam Pally and more guest stars.

Kids — and parents too, let's be real — can look forward to watching the two brand new episodes of DuckTales on April 4 at 9:30 a.m. when they premiere on Disney XD and on DisneyNow.

In the meantime, you can watch Season 2 of DuckTales or some of the many DuckTales shorts on DisneyNow. You can also stream episodes of the original animated DuckTales series from 1988, Disney's DuckTales, on Disney+ in addition to streaming all two seasons of the modern remake.