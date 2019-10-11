In case you missed the big news, the Duggar family has once again grown — by two little feet! That's because Amy (Duggar) and Dillon King have welcomed their first child. And despite the reported "falling out" the Counting On cousin had with her conservative aunt and uncle, the Duggar family congratulated cousin Amy on the birth of her adorable baby boy.

Amy revealed on Wednesday, Oct. 9 that she and Dillon decided together with her doctor that a planned C-section would be the best course of action. "With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. Said theres an 85% chance I'd have an emergency situation, we went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side," Amy wrote on Instagram "I'm sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son."

Later on Wednesday, it was announced that baby Daxton Ryan King had made his grand entrance. Amy and Dillon's baby boy weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches long, according to People. “Smooth and easy delivery,” the King's photographer, Loren Bullard, told the publication. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

In honor of baby Dax's arrival, several members of the Duggar family have given Amy and her family of three a social media shoutout. Josiah and Lauren Duggar — who are expecting their first child in November — commented, "Congratulations!!!!! Such a beautiful little family!"

Jill Dillard wrote, "Aww! Love this! Congrats guys!!"

Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with her and Josh Duggar's sixth child, commented, "Congratulations!!! Such a beautiful family!"

Meanwhile, the official Duggar family Instagram account (ran by Michelle and Jim Bob) shared the same photo Amy, Dillion, and Daxton. "A new cousin! We’re so excited for Amy and Dillon!! " they wrote. "Congratulations on the birth of precious Daxton Ryan! We can’t wait for all of the snuggles #cousinlove."

Jinger Vuolo shared a message of congratulations via her Instagram Story, writing, "Congrats. Can't wait to meet baby Dax!"

Apparently, Jill Dillard has already met Amy's newborn son in person. Because the mom of two shared a photo of herself holding the swaddled baby boy on Instagram. "Welcome to the world Daxton Ryan King!!" she captioned the sweet shot. "So excited for y’all! Thanks for letting me pop in earlier and snatch some baby snuggles!"

Clearly, Amy's aunt, uncle, and cousins are over the moon for the arrival of her and Dillon's first child. Which is probably a relief to fans of the TLC reality stars — considering the rumored fallout Amy and her highly conservative extended family members reportedly had. Ever since 19 Kids & Counting was canceled, it seemed like Amy started drifting away from that branch of the Duggar family tree. Rumors really started flying when Amy missed Jinger Duggar's wedding to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016 — which prompted Duggars to gradually start unfollowing her on Instagram, In Touch Weekly reported. “Amy is not allowed to talk about the Duggars anymore,” an insider told Radar Online in June 2018.

As a longtime follower of the Duggars, it's nice to see that regardless of what may or may not have happened in recent years, Amy Duggar still seems to have a positive relationship with Jim Bob, Michelle, and their 19 children. All of the sweet Instagram shoutouts are proof the new mom has a loving support system. And I have a feeling the Duggar cousins are more than willing to get in some baby snuggles any time Amy needs a break. Congrats again!