Hold on to your wallets, folks, because America's beloved donut and coffee company Dunkin' has partnered up with Grubhub for a new delivery service called Dunkin' Delivers. The partnership will offer delivery from Dunkin' on demand through Grubhub's New York-based delivery service, Seamless, with the ultimate goal of expanding to stores across the United States. Donut you love this idea?

Grubhub and other delivery services are super handy and, TBH, the beauty of convenience can't be underestimated, especially if you're desperately in need of a warm cup of joe and a strawberry frosted donut. And Dunkin' and Grubhub have put this sentiment into practice with their new delivery service, a partnership that, at the moment, allows customers to buy items from 400 Dunkin' restaurants in New York City’s five boroughs via Seamless, as Yahoo! Finance reported. Huzzah!

The service, which launched Tuesday, June 17, will expand to Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia in the coming months, and there are plans to include 3,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2019, according to Market Realist. And come 2020, the new delivery service will work with "70 percent of Dunkin’s 9,400-plus" across the United States, as Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Dunkin’ U.S. vice president of digital and loyalty marketing, told Yahoo! Finance.

Of course, it's fair to wonder how this new service will play out in real-time. For instance, how long will you have to wait for your morning croissant and latte? As it so happens, the average wait times in test runs are "under 15 minutes," a press release stated. And as for the delivery fee? "The average fee for their delivery service is less than $5," the press release said. Not too shabby.

Test runs have shown customers are buying more than one single donut or cup of coffee, which seems to prove that the delivery fee might be worth it, especially if you have a big order. And some people might also argue that the fee is totally worth it if you're a busy and exhausted parent who simply doesn't have time to stand in line for your coffee fix with your toddler in tow.

And speaking of parents, it sounds like many moms and dads are excited about the possibility of Dunkin' delivery.

"@dunkindonuts Please offer delivery!" one parent penned on Twitter. "Thanks, A very tired, very busy mother of a newborn and a toddler. # gottahavemydunks."

Someone else joked, "Another day another delivery service, Dunkin Donuts is the latest, soooo ya’ll just don’t want people to leave their houses ever, huh? Can’t wait for my job to catch on."

"Dunkin Donuts is on my delivery app now, someone please convince me not to order enough food for an entire family," another person commented.

One support said, "Yay! Now, I can get the world's best coffee delivered to me!!"

Yep, I think it's safe to file this partnership between Grubhub and Dunkin' under the good news category, especially for all of the donut and coffee lovers out there. Happy donuting!