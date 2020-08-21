Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here & It Includes A New Pumpkin Spice Latte

For people who love all things autumn, one shop is already serving up some serious fall flavor. Dunkin's fall menu is available now, earlier than ever before, bringing in a huge selection of flavored coffee drinks, muffins, and (of course) donuts. Whatever the outside thermometer says, it's sweater weather time with this menu. And this time, there are some new additions that are sure to become your next seasonal addictions.

You've been a fan of Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffee for years, but the star of the menu is Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. A blend of espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, it's topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar (and you can get it hot or iced). And for the record, Dunkin's Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte is available before the rumored late August 2020 return of the Starbucks PSL, in case the wait is too long. There's also a new chai latte blended with cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg that's perfect for those days when you're not in the mood for pumpkin (or if you're not a pumpkin fan at all, because yes, those people are out there). And of course, Pumpkin Flavored Coffee is back for those days when a whipped cream-topped latte is just... a lot.

In the snacking department, fall treats include Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donuts (and donut holes), which are apple cider cake rings coated in cinnamon sugar. Pumpkin donuts, donut holes, and even muffins are for sale, all glazed or iced for extra sweetness.

Savory snackers might enjoy the Stuffed Bagel Mini, filled with cream cheese, or the Steak & Cheese Rollups, a steak and American cheese creation rolled up in a flour tortilla. For a mix of savory and sweet, there's the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with sweet bacon, egg, and cheese on a croissant. And if you're not hungry enough for an entire sandwich, there's Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon, which comes with eight slices of sweet, maple-y bacon in a sleeve. Whatever you're craving for fall, the Dunkin' menu has a little something for everyone.