You already know Dunkin's famous coffee is good, as are the yummy chain's famous fried-dough sweet treats. But now, Dunkin' has added a non-edible line of items that matches its fun, delicious vibe. And I don't know about you, but I'm ready to stop typing right now and hit my local branch (nine minutes away, I've counted). This week, Dunkin' unveiled its first-ever nail polish collection and it includes so many fun colors inspired by your favorite coffee drinks, deserts, and more.

The donut and coffee emporium has just kicked off a line of nail polishes that give the feel of some of the favorite treats on the menu, including the store's new Signature Latte collection and its Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffee (which, FYI, is not available year-round), according to a company press release.

The eight shades — which include mouth-watering monikers like Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze, and Pistachio Almond Fudge — were created in collaboration with vegan-based nail polish brand Lauren B. Beauty.

Better yet, Dunkin's blog lists 10 cities across the country that are participating with nail salons to stock the new line, which include Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and more.

And this news gets even sweeter; if you visit a participating salon and choose a Dunkin’ color for your polish, the company shared in the press release that you'll receive a $3 Dunkin’ gift card.

OK, let's pause for a moment... This is one of those plans forming in my mind that has no downside at all: a holiday weekend is (eventually) coming, my toes are a mess, and I try to let my kids indulge their sweet tooth on the weekends only. So why not multitask, right?

After all, there's a color for everyone here: Shades like "Cocoa Mocha" will please fans of a neutral palate (like me), while "Banana Split" is a popping yellow that one of my kids might enjoy trying out. The hot orange, dubbed "Slam Dunkin'," also looks fun, as does "Pretty in Dunkin'," which is, naturally, the line's hot pink.

Look how cute!

Courtesy of Dunkin'

And while I'm pretty sure it's time for me to hit my local Dunkin'-friendly nail place, CBS 13 noted that the nail colors will be available at affiliated salons starting today and through June, or only while the polish colors last.

Believe it or not, Dunkin' isn't the first food chain to offer a nail polish tie-in: KFC made news in 2016 for lickable polish offered in Hong Kong, as Fortune reported at the time, which, I guess, gave a spicy chicken taste? Intriguing...

You may also recall Revlon's 2015 scented polish line, Parfumerie Scented Nail Enamel, as Nylon detailed a few years back.

While nail polish trends will always vary, coffee and donuts are forever. So combine your passions with a Blueberry Crisp manicure, followed by a blueberry muffin or frozen coffee with a blueberry shot. Or how about a Butter Pecan pedicure topped by a stop to Dunkin' for a latte with a toasted almond shot? Talk about the best day ever.