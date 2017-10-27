Dustin Is The MVP Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2, & These Moments Prove Why Fans Can’t Get Enough

There were many, many things to love about the second season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. There were new villains, new looks, and new Byers home crafts; familiar characters went on unfamiliar journeys and discovered previously unknown things about themselves. But Dustin was the MVP of Stranger Things Season 2, providing comic relief and genuine pathos over the course of all nine episodes. Dustin has been great from day one, but viewers got to know him a little bit better in the new season and he did not disappoint.

Dustin may have shined throughout Season 2 as he embarked on scientific breakthroughs and tried to impress the new girl in town, but he also made some less than stellar decisions. But the best thing about Dustin (thanks in part to Gaten Matarazzo's performance) is that even when he's doing the wrong thing, it's almost impossible not to still root for him. His heart is always in the right place and he's always trying to do the right thing, even if his cheerful love of adventure sometimes leads him down the wrong path. Dustin's a good kid, so fans always want him to succeed. These moments prove why fans can't get enough. Warning: Season 2 spoilers ahead!

The Pearls

Dustin had a new set of chompers in Season 2 that he charmingly referred to as "the pearls" and introduced with a purr every time. Only Dustin could make that as adorable as it was.

Mom & Mews

In Season 2, fans got a glimpse of Dustin's home life with his mom and her beloved cat Mews. Instead of being embarrassed by his mom's affection or giving her attitude (as many a tween is wont to do), it was a joy to see just how well she and Dustin got along.

Mad Scientist

Dustin's dedication to science got him in trouble when he hid the fact that he was harboring a Demogorgon, but watching him feed nougat to a slug from another dimension was nothing short of darling. He may have messed up, but he did it in the name of science!

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Steve

Dustin didn't only start an unexpected friendship with a terrifying monster, he also started one with Steve. The two crossed paths at Nancy's place while looking for the Wheeler siblings and ended up hitting it off. Steve looked after Dustin and gave him advice on life, love, and hair. This is one mentorship fans are going to want to see more of in Season 3.

Farrah Fawcett

It was enough of a gift to see Steve impart the lessons about achieving his incredible hair, but seeing Dustin implement them took it all to the next level. Dustin purchased Steve-recommended Farrah Fawcett hairspray and rolled up to the dance with the curliest, most voluminous pompadour Hawkins, Indiana had ever seen. His friends may not have appreciated the look, but viewers at home absolutely did.

Crying At The Club

Despite attending the Snow Ball with a striking 'do and a snazzy suit, Dustin struck out when it came to asking a girl to dance. It was heartbreaking — and all too relatable — to watch his face fall as all of his friends partnered off, leaving him in the lurch. It momentarily brought Dustin to tears, but luckily Nancy was there to tell him what some audience members were definitely thinking, too: he was always her favorite of all Mike's friends.

Dustin ended the second season in a pretty good place. He may not have gotten the girl, but he'd made a new pal in Steve, earned the admiration of a Demogorgon, and turned his hair into a topiary Edward Scissorhands would be proud of. It doesn't get much better than that.

