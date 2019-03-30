If you're in the market for a some feel-good content on this lovely Friday, look no further than Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union singing "Baby Shark" to their daughter, Kaavia. It's likely this video will be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

It's kind of hard to believe, but baby Kaavia is already 4 months old. Union and Wade are currently enjoying this stage of their little one's life, even where it concerns those sleepless nights parents of infants often face.

Union touched on her joy in an interview with Parents, gushing: “When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll through social media, I’ll take it. I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. … I’m okay with life not being balanced. I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby and I’m enjoying it.”

Speaking of playtime, Union shared an especially adorable video on Friday of herself and Wade introducing the phenomenon of "Baby Shark" to Kaavia.

As the parents take turns singing verses, little Kaavia sits silently in Wade's lap. She doesn't look upset, but she doesn't look thrilled either. I guess Baby Shark isn't for everyone? Or maybe she needs a little time to get used the hit. Either way, the clip is beyond hilarious.

Many fans thought the video was hilarious, especially since Kaavia looks so disinterested in the whole thing.

"She looking like I’m really stuck with them forever," someone joked.

Another person commented: "SHE DONT LOOK LIKE SHE LIKE THAT SHARK. YALL KNOW MISS BABY WADE IS NOT EASILY IMPRESSED."

"My tears lol..this melt my heart completely," one fan said.

A commenter added: "Super cute baby!!! My kids love this song too and find myself singing it!"

"She looking, 'what’s wrong with these old folks,'" a fan quipped. "Love it, y’all put a smile on my face every time."

Anyone who has followed Union and Wade's parenting journey, however, probably aren't surprised by Kaavia's could care less attitude.

Union mentioned this trait in a conversation with People, joking; “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me. She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Ha! Kaavia sounds like she's all business, which is amazing.

Union also called Kaavia a "shady baby" (in jest, of course), captioning a non-impressed Instagram snap of her: "I've called this meeting today because I see you are not, in fact, bout that life. When you asked what 'I will dog walk you' means, well, that was the end of you. Sorry not sorry #shadybaby."

Could Kaavia get any cuter? I'm glad she has her own Instagram account because she is too adorable.

Although Kaavia might not seem into Baby Shark at the moment, I have a feeling she'll get into the groove soon enough. Union does a killer Grandpa Shark impression, and I wouldn't be surprised if she utters her first "do-do-do-do-do-do."