Whether you're looking for last-minute Easter gifts or decor, or want to stock up on summer clothing and gear, this weekend's Easter sales won't disappoint. Big retailers like Target, Macy's, and Kohl's are offering amazing prices on merchandise in a wide variety of categories, while niche brands like Pier 1, Build-A-Bear, and Hobby Lobby have special deals on Easter stuff. If you're itching to get active outside, check out the seasonal sales from Dick's Sporting Goods.

There's sure to be something for everyone from one of these seven retailers this weekend, so keep refreshing their websites on your internet browser for the latest deals. Online shopping can be a welcome distraction from the hustle and bustle of holiday gatherings. Of course, you don't need to go online to find post-holiday sales on Easter candy and merchandise at your local drugstore or grocery store. It's hard to believe that any of us will be in the mood for more sweets come Monday, but you can always freeze a chocolate bunny or two for next year's Easter baskets (something I may or may not have done last year). Whatever you're in the market for, we wish you a Happy Easter and good luck with all the sales out there!

Target Target Target is having some great sales this weekend including BOGO 50 percent off on swimsuits and shoes for the whole family, up to 35 percent off on patio and garden furniture, and a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 on Easter merchandise such as this patterned egg wreath ($12, Target).

Kohl's Kohl's Like Target, Kohl's is chock full of hot deals on merchandise for Easter and beyond. Highlights include 30 to 50 percent off dinnerware and table linens such as these cute dish towels ($4, Kohl's), 25 percent off athletic wear, and an extra 20 percent off your purchase.

Dick's Sporting Goods Dick's Sporting Goods Get ready for the warmer seasons with many deals from Dick's Sporting Goods including $50 off select Yeti coolers (like the one pictured above for $250), discounts on fishing gear and basketball hoops, and free shipping on certain brands of bikes.