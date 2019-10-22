In case you’ve found yourself thinking that the Elf On The Shelf hasn't fully disrupted every aspect of your life during the holiday season, then do I have news for you. Elf On The Shelf cereal is coming to Walmart, and your kids are going to flip for the tasty treat. At first, I was feeling somewhat creeped out at the thought of soggy little elves, bloated with milk, staring up at me from my cereal bowl, but I was pleasantly surprised to see that the cereal itself is a more innocuous, festive shape. While the box pictures the famous (potentially infamous, depending on your feelings) Scout Elf, the puffy red and green morsels are shaped like starry snowflakes (which means, in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, when you’re scrambling for activities to keep your kiddos busy, you can string edible necklaces out of the sweet stuff).

Walmart has added the cereal to its website, though it’s not yet in stock, and it will be available to purchase the first week of November, a Walmart rep tells Romper. Of course you can sign up to receive an "in-stock alert" when the cereal is available. It retails for just under $4, which seems like a fair price to pay to bring your entire family joy.

The box describes the flavor as “sugar cookie with marshmallows” which sounds like it’s sure to be a hit; as if that weren't enough, it’s also dusted with edible glitter, according to Red Tricycle As you may have suspected from reading those ingredients, the cereal is not light on the sugar; it has 15 grams of sugar per serving, according to an image of the nutrition label provided by Walmart, which seems like a lot but it could actually be worse (for context, and I’m sorry to burst your fall flavor bubble, a 12-ounce pumpkin spice latte made with nonfat milk and without whipped cream has 39 grams of sugar, according to the Starbucks website.) If you’d prefer to skip this for breakfast and serve it up as dessert instead, your kids will think you’re awesome, and you'll buy yourself some time to think of a new, clever place to hide the damned elf while your family reads the fun comic strip on the back of the box.

Instagram user, @CandyHunting, whose account focuses on “junk food news” according to their bio, posted a picture of the cereal box on Oct. 20 and the post has already garnered over 2,000 likes. Comments on the post, much like feelings on The Elf On The Shelf in general, vary from the excited, “I will absolutely be trying this” to the more sinister, “He watches you in your sleep…”

Whatever your thoughts are on Elf On The Shelf, the breakfast food is sure to give you some cool parent cred. Your kids may even forgive you for accidentally touching the little "helper", in which case, the Elf On The Shelf website recommends writing an apology letter to Santa, sprinkling cinnamon next to your elf, then singing a Christmas carol. I mean… no. My only hope is that next year, in addition to Elf On The Shelf cereal, Mensch On A Bench gets his own festive treat.