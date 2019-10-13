December is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start putting your whole family’s holiday wardrobe together. And of course, you can’t forget your fur baby. There’s a new collection of Christmas outfits for dogs from Ellen DeGeneres at Kohl’s, and you’re definitely going to want to snag a few for your pooch.

The beyond adorable collection has everything you need to make it the cutest holiday season ever. There are sweaters, coats, and even doggie pajamas, all in festive holiday colors. You can also find some adorable stocking stuffers for your pup — assuming they’ve been an extra good doggo this year — including chew toys and tug ropes. There’s even a super comfy looking doggie bed in a seasonal appropriate Buffalo plaid print, which is one of my personal favorites.

Degeneres apparently created the collection for a very specific reason. The outspoken animal lover told People that she needs to keep all the pets she adopts entertained. Celebrity designs can sometimes be pricy, but not this collection: prices start at just $8, and the most expensive item is $50. DeGeneres told the magazine that the pet collar that looks like a cozy scarf is one of her favorite items, and once you see how outrageously cute it is, you’ll most definitely agree.

The adorable collar/scarf will cost you less than $10, and comes in two cute colors. The blue version features a reindeer pattern, while the red is decorated with mommy and baby polar bears. It comes in sizes small, medium, and large, so whether you’ve got a lap dog or a guard dog, you should be able to find the right fit.

If you happen to get an invite to a pet-friendly ugly sweater party this year, your doggie outfit’s is all set. The collection offers an adorable sweater that comes in four different colors and patterns. There's a red polar bear sweater to match the scarf, another red option emblazoned with the word "joy," a green sweater with "Deck the Halls" written on it, and a red, white, and green fair isle design featuring prancing reindeers. The sweaters are currently on sale for $13, so if you just can't decide which one is the cutest, you won't go broke if you pick up more than one.

For those extra cold winter days when you want to give your dog an extra layer of warmth, Ellen has designed an awesome coat that your pup can rock straight through spring. The red and gray puffer has a buffalo check print hood, which gives it just the right touch of holiday fun.

I think the absolute cutest item in the collection, however, just might be these amazing pajamas. The red and white striped sleepwear features a cute cartoon Santa on the back, perfect for sending your pup off to bed on the night before Christmas. Can't you just imagine how adorable those puppy PJs would look in all your family holiday pics?

The Ellen DeGeneres holiday pet collection is available exclusively at Kohl’s. If there's a piece you've absolutely got to have, get it now before it sells out.