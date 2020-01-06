Ellen is the kind of down-to-earth, seemingly approachable celebrity you can't help feeling like you know personally, even if you've never met her. But now that Ellen DeGeneres revealed her birth chart at the Golden Globes, astrology-minded types just might have a real opportunity to get to know the groundbreaking comedian a little better.

To be clear, DeGeneres wasn't actually talking about astrology when she accepted the prestigious Carol Burnett Award. In her hilarious, moving speech, she talked about all the things people usually talk about when they give these types of speeches: her career, her inspirations, the people who supported her along the way. In the process, however, she gave away a key piece of information for anyone who might be interested in doing a little in-depth astrological research on the talk show host: The time she was born.

In case astrology isn't your thing, a birth chart is like a much more complex, comprehensive horoscope. As Astrostyle explained it, a birth chart (also known as a natal chart) "is a map of where all the planets were in their journey around the sun (from our vantage point on earth) at the exact moment you were born. An astrology chart reading can reveal your strengths and weaknesses, your opportunities for soul growth, the best timing for your most important moves." And while you only need someone's birth date to look up their horoscope, exploring an individual's birth chart requires a little more info; specifically, the time of their birth.

Thanks to her speech, everyone now knows exactly when DeGeneres was born on January 26, 1958:

A morning baby! And an Aquarius, born in New Orleans, Louisiana (also a pertinent, if easily Googled, piece of info for a birth chart). Not surprisingly, astrologers wasted no time at all deciphering her birth chart, as evidenced by the below tweet from @twistedl0ve:

What does the above mean? It's quite a lot to unpack, but there are a few standout features. For one thing, "people with Moon in Aries are usually independent and happy to be on their own," according to Tarot.com. "They like challenges and new things, but dislike overt expressions of emotions and prefer when everyone is direct and self-sufficient. If your Moon is in Aries, you won’t like it if your loved ones are emotionally needy — you prefer direct and undemonstrative encounters." That's all in line with the public perception of DeGeneres, right?

Meanwhile, SunSigns gives the following keywords for Venus in Aquarius people: "Unconventional, Cool, Passionate, Intellectual, Forward, Offbeat, Open." DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres, DeGeneres.

Hmm. Seems like everybody already knows everything they need to know about Ellen DeGeneres.