Is it just me, or does it seem like another star is announcing a pregnancy pretty much every day? Because it looks like congratulations are in order for yet another celebrity. On Monday, June 3, it was revealed that Ellie Kemper is pregnant with baby number two. And she spilled the beans on live TV!

As Us Weekly reported, the actress made her pregnancy announcement while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late-light host was giving the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star a hard time for missing a party he organized for the cast of Live in Front a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. That's when she fessed up. “This is my nightmare that this subject would come up,” she said. “I was unable to make it. I am so sorry. I’m gonna tell you why: It’s because I’m pregnant and I felt sick … I’ve been blaming the pregnancy [for] so many things, and this is one of them.” (Which, in my opinion, is a totally legit reason to skip a party thrown by Jimmy Kimmel.)

Kemper's stylist, Jessica Paster, confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, "this beautiful mommy to be..." alongside photos of the actress ahead of a media event.

Interestingly, it seems as if live TV is Kemper's go-to strategy when it comes to pregnancy announcements. That's because she did the same thing when revealing her first pregnancy in 2016 — only it was during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It didn't really affect filming until the very end," Kemper said of how her pregnancy affected Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt . "We had a table read, and I saw that my character was supposed to be on a roller coaster, actually the Rip Ride Rockit. It was still very early on, but I felt like a pregnant lady on a roller coaster is not ideal."

Apparently, Kemper and producer Tina Fey decided since it was early on in her pregnancy, Kemper would just have a "back injury" so she didn't have to ride the roller coaster. Which would have been fine, except she kept forgetting about the fake injury. Watch the reveal for her first child for yourself!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Kemper went on to deliver a baby boy — whom she and her husband Michael Koman named James — that July, according to People.

In March 2018, she opened up about motherhood with Us Weekly. Specifically, Kemper tackled the topic of working mom guilt. “I’m new to this, but I would imagine all parents feel guilty most of the time,” the Bridesmaids actress explained. “I don’t know that that’s good, but it’s hard, as everyone knows. So accepting that you’re not gonna be everywhere at once is like an ongoing challenge for me. Guilt is hard to shake. I think anyone can relate to that.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

