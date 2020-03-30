If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times during the COVID-19 outbreak: wash your hands! But if you need another reminder, or are looking to pass the important information on to little ones, listen to Elmo sing about hand-washing with other Sesame Street characters in a fun PSA that is the perfect tool for spreading the word.

The PSA is part of the new Sesame Workshop Caring for Each Other initiative that aims to provide content that can "help families stay physically and mentally healthy as the coronavirus pandemic continues." In addition to a cute hand-washing music video starring Elmo, the initiative also features activity pages you can print out directly from the website, interactive games, as well as free e-books.

"Sesame Street is there for children and families whether it’s a sunny day or a stormy one, and unfortunately many families are facing unprecedented challenges right now,” Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a press release. "Through Caring for Each Other, we’re committed to supporting families for the duration of this crisis and beyond — equipping them with the tools they need to get through this together and look to the future with hope and optimism."

One such tool? A 30-second video called "Washy Wash Song" featuring Elmo singing lyrics like "Wash, washy wash, washy wash your hands. Scrub em' while you sing this song."

Sesame Street on YouTube

In another PSA called "Time to Wash Your Hands," one of the famous Sesame Street chickens urges one character after another to wash their hands throughout the day. The cartoon is effective and fun enough to make your kids want to watch — and wash — again and again.

Sesame Street on YouTube

A video called "How to Sneeze and Cough Safely with Grover" was also released Monday.

Washing your hands often and correctly is a key part of preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and urging children to keep their hands clean with Elmo by your side can only help. For more tips and helpful content, visit the Caring for Each Other page of the Sesame Workshop website. New content will be added weekly.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.