You’ve gotta love a sale you can shop without leaving your couch, and Michelle Phan's EM Cosmetics' Black Friday sale is just that. The cosmetics brand is offering 25% off sitewide on Nov. 29 (aka Black Friday), and if you’re too busy recovering from your Thanksgiving meal to think about shopping the day after, EM is also offering 20% off on Cyber Monday.

Perfect for the makeup tutorial lovers on your shopping list, EM Cosmetics was started by pioneer beauty YouTube, Michelle Phan; “she basically invented the concept of the beauty blogger," per Allure. The product selection includes richly pigmented lip and cheek products, eyeshadow palettes, plus easy-to-use brow products in several shades. Something you won’t find in the collection? Concealer or foundation. Instead of covering what you’ve got, this line is all about expression, and the products are accessible to both beauty newbies and seasoned pros.

“EM Cosmetics was created to give you the tools you need to express yourself—through colors, lines and other forms of creativity,” Phan writes on the brand’s website.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are robust and there's no shortage of products to save on, but the sale doesn't include discounts on merch, last chance items, limited-edition kits (holiday) or the new Magic Hour Collection. Not sure where to start? Here are the best picks from the EM Cosmetics Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The Color Drops Serum Blush is the perfect fusion between skincare and makeup. The liquid blush is made with skin-loving ingredients including squalane, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and Sacha Inchi oil. And it comes in four different shades.

One of the fastest ways to feel pulled together on rushed mornings is to define your brows. The brow cream from EM is so easy to use (you kind of can't mess it up), plus it's made with Vitamin E and kaolin which won't feel sticky or heavy. The super thin brush gives your brows a more natural, fluffy look than many other brow products. Available in four shades ranging from blonde to ebony, there's a color-match for anyone on your list.

You can never have too many shades when it comes to lip products, which is why EM's True Gloss makes an awesome gift. With 15 colors to choose from (yea, good luck with that decision) you'll find bold hues, like "Jasper" shown shown above, or understated neutrals and soft pinks. And don't worry, no one will blame you if you decide to keep one (or three) for yourself.