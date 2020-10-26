In a touching essay penned for Vogue, it was revealed that actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child. "I'm already learning from this person inside by body," Ratajkowski wrote. "I'm full of wonder."

This will be the first child for the actress and her husband, movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard who have been married since February 2018.

In the essay announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski wrote that she would like to force as few gender stereotypes on her child as possible. "But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be," she wrote. "As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it's comforting to obtain any information that might make what's coming feel more real."

In an Instagram post announcing her news, Ratajkowski wrote that she is currently "growing and grateful" which are two perfect adjectives to describe such a special time in her life. While it's unclear when Ratajkowski is due with her little one on the way, according to her gorgeous pregnancy reveal video, she is very excited to become a mother. "I cannot wait to see who you will be," she said to her little one on the way in the video.

Ratajkowski has expressed her desire to become a mother in the past. During a question and answer session posted to her Instagram Story in March, according to the Daily Mail, the model confirmed that she would like to be a mom in the future. "I just have a lot of stuff I want to do with my life and I want to be the best mom I can be so we shall see," she told fans.

A source confirmed to Hollywood Life in 2018 that Ratajkowski had set her sights on motherhood after marrying McClard. "She is battling between having children now or putting it off a few years, since her career is pretty much out of control right now," the source said.

McClard is an actor and producer who married Ratajkowski in 2018 after publicly dating for just a few weeks, according to TMZ. Ratajkowski told British GQ in May that quarantine has made their relationship stronger. "I feel like a lot of people will end up divorced," she said. "But my husband and I are in a good partnership. And I think I've learned a lot about myself being married, for sure."

When you know, you know. Congratulations to the happy couple!