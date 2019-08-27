Ever wanted to hop into a Disney movie and have dinner by candlelight in a grand ballroom like Belle? Or maybe in a conch shell under the sea, like Ariel and Flounder? Well, if you love the magic of Disney combined with the excitement of throwing a memorable party for friends and family, a new entertaining guide available for pre-order now has your name on it. Entertaining with Disney will help you create a Disney-themed party your guests will always remember. From birthdays, BBQs, and festive viewing parties to more formal occasions like weddings, receptions, and bridal showers, this comprehensive guide features plans for designing invitations and gifts, planning meals, and decorating event spaces with costumes, crafts, and recipes. How's that for "Disney magic"?

Really, this entertaining book makes so much sense. In every Disney movie, story and theme park around the globe, there is always something to celebrate and a bit of magic to be discovered around every corner. Our children have been asking for Disney character birthday parties since Mickey Mouse was first created, and have been dressing up as Disney characters for Halloween (my daughter was Moana last year) for decades. And that's just children. Adults love Disney too and are proud of it. Simply put, Disney means magic, happiness, and excitement for all ages. So to bring a bit of that Disney magic into your special event, whether it's for your child's birthday (you have to check out the "Never Grow Up" Peter Pan theme) or a "Stroke Of Midnight" Cinderella-themed New Years Eve party, well, I can't think of anything more perfect. And quick sidebar, I could really have used this book a few years ago when I was struggling to come up with on-theme food inspiration for my daughter's Tinkerbell birthday party. But I digress.

In Entertaining with Disney ($26.99 on Amazon), you'll find full-color photographs and step-by-step instructions to serve as a guide or as inspiration for creating the ultimate Disney-themed party. For example, you'll find everything you need to create a Little Mermaid "Kiss the Girl" themed bridal shower (pictured above). Now, I might not have always put "elegant" and "Disney" together in the same sentence, but this table setting is just gorgeous. In this section, you will find recipes for a Tropical Smoothie Bowl, "Ariel's Ocean Toast," Sand Dollar Cinnamon Sugar cookies and Sparkling "Little Mer-mosas" among others. For the favors, you'll find easy directions to create shell candle votives and tablescape inspiration ideas like driftwood, shells, and glass cylinders filled with sand. And don't forget to place a "dinglehopper" at each setting.

Speaking of celebratory occasions, Halloween will be here before we know it. I love the Disney "Vile Villains" Halloween Pumpkin-Carving Party theme featured in Entertaining with Disney. Greet friends and family with a Maleficent Welcome Wreath on your front door, and invite them to taste Scar's Boneyard Breadsticks and sip a little Ursula's Sea Witch Brew. "Vile Villian" cupcake topper ideas featured in this section include Captain Hook's hook, a heart and crown from Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts, and Cruella De Vil's famous black and white hairdo (black and white icing will do the trick here). So clever, so spooky.... I love it, and so will your Disney-loving guests, no matter their age.

Personally, I need inspiration help when I'm throwing a party, and I appreciate that Entertaining with Disney aims to take all the guesswork out of party planning. With this book, you'll be creating an experience your guests will love. This is truly the ultimate collection of Disney-inspired tutorials and crafty ideas. Who's ready to party?