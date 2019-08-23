While previewing its upcoming D23 Expo, Disney has announced plans to put a new Moana-inspired attraction in Epcot. Called the Journey of Water, Epcot's new Moana attraction will reportedly enable park visitors to interact with "magical, living water." Although few details have been released so far, Disney has promised fans that the attraction will include a "beautiful and inspiring setting."

For those unaware, Epcot is one of the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Opened in 1982, the park has traditionally been focused on celebrating human achievements such as those centered around technology and international culture. Disney first announced plans to give Epcot what they called "a major transformation" aimed at making the park "more Disney, timeless, relevant, family-friendly" in 2016, according to The Orlando Weekly. It was later confirmed by The New York Times in 2017 that Epcot's transformation would include a multi-year redesign and expansion that would ultimately introduce a number of new attractions to the theme park.

And among those new attractions will be Journey of Water, a feature inspired by Walt Disney Picture's 2016 animated musical film Moana.

"The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana," Thomas Smith, Disney Parks' editorial content director, wrote in a recent Disney Parks Blog. "This first-ever attraction based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film, Moana, will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting."

While Disney has yet to reveal much more about Epcot's forthcoming Moana attraction, a poster promoting it was recently revealed alongside a number of other World Showcase posters, according to InsideTheMagic, which noted that it assumed that Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana would likely be attached to Epcot's World Showcase.

Moreover, DisneyTouristBlog has reported that Epcot's new Moana-inspired attraction "will more or less replace Innoventions West, which has been rumored to be demolished for the last several months." Walls and other evidence of potential construction were reported to have gone up around Innoventions West in early August, according to WDWNT, which also reported that the construction was part of a large-scale reimagining of Epcot's Future World.

Although Disney has not confirmed that Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana will replace Innoventions, Disney's official website has noted that Innoventions East is scheduled to officially close Sept. 8 along with Colortopia and Nanooze Break.

Of course, Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana won't be the only movie-themed attraction in the new Epcot. Disney has already revealed plans for a Beauty and the Beast sing-along created by Don Hahn, the man who produced both the animated and live-action Beauty and the Beast films; a Guardians of the Galaxy storytelling rollercoaster; and a Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction inspired by the 2007 animated film Ratatouille.

While Disney is keeping details about Epcot's new Moana-inspired attraction under wraps for now, it's likely to be a fun and immersive experience for the whole family once up and running at the newly re-designed Epcot. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a few more years before experiencing Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana.