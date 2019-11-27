The Bates family has just added one more to their brood. On Wednesday morning, Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates announced that she gave birth to a sweet baby girl earlier this week, welcoming her fourth child with husband Chad Paine.

Bates shared the exciting news on Nov. 27, revealing on Instagram that they've named their newborn daughter Holland Grace. "Our hearts are overflowing with happiness and love as we embrace our newest gift," Bates wrote. "The thrill of welcoming a baby into a family never gets old, and with the added excitement of big brother and sisters, the thrill has only escalated! We are so blessed."

Holland Grace was born early in the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the couple told People in a statement, and the new little one joins their three children: 4-year-old son, Carson, 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, and 1-year-old daughter, Everly.

"We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving season with the delivery of a healthy baby, surrounded by a loving family and friends," the new parents told People. "We are already so in love with this new chapter in our lives! We’re blessed.”

Bates, who stars on the UPtv reality series, had previously revealed on Instagram that she was due in December, after confirming their pregnancy news in June, but it looks like little Holland Grace couldn't wait much longer to make her debut and meet her siblings.

Erin Bates and her whole family who star with her on Bringing Up Bates are undoubtedly thrilled to have baby Holland here, just in time for the holidays. And hopefully the new mom will be sharing a few sweet and festive baby updates as she adjusts to life with four kiddos.