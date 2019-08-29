Although fall doesn't technically start until the end of September, Labor Day feels like the unofficial beginning of the coziest season of the year, marking the day it's finally appropriate to order pumpkin spice lattes again. But that also means you'll want your surroundings to match the vibe, which is why you should add checking out Etsy's Labor Day weekend sale to your to-do list. They're discounting dozens of products that can help you set the fall tone you're craving at home sweet home.

Like many retailers, Etsy, an online destination for handmade products, hosts an annual Labor Day Sale, capitalizing on the designated time off most Americans have for the holiday weekend. But it's kind of a bigger deal for them to do it than traditional retailers, as they have to coordinate the discounts with their individual sellers. It's rare for multiple sellers to coordinate sales, which is why it's extra exciting that all kinds of Etsy products will be discounted 20 percent or more for Labor Day 2019, as reported by a company press release.

The sale will run from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day), and you'll be able to find discounts on everything from clothes to wedding gear for the duration. But the home decor product deals are particularly exciting this year, especially if you want to give your house an autumn feel for the new season. The actual discount prices aren't available yet, but an Etsy rep confirmed to Romper that everything in the sale will be at least 20 percent off, if not more. Check out a sneak peek of what the sale has to offer.

You can put your best fall foot forward with this custom mat from Olive Creative Company, which can double as a Halloween decoration and a general autumnal item. It's probably a bestseller because of how cute it is, but its durability makes it worth the investment. And it takes about three to four weeks to ship since it's custom, so ordering now will get it to you in time for October. The mat typically retails for $45, which means you'll be able to get it for $36 or less during the sale.

Or you could go for these personalized pumpkins, which you can get made with your last name or whatever welcoming phrase you want. The soft colors are a step up from traditional orange, and they're made of foam so they won't rot before Halloween even arrives. (And you can reuse them every year.)

They would pair well with the mat, but they'll be adorable on their own too. Proper Letter's Pumpkins typically cost between $30 to $50 depending on the size, but you could get one for $24 or lower during Labor Day weekend. Being chic was never so cheap.

And if pumpkins aren't really your thing, don't despair. Etsy is home to less obvious fall products, like this Chunky Knit Blanket from Cheery Little Sheep.

Imagine how cozy your fam would be cuddled up with this knit wonder. The blanket is available in 40 different colors and can be made in whatever size you want, so it'll be sure to fit your needs. The price will vary based on size, but you could get one for less than $27 during the Labor Day promotion.

And if you're looking for a more dramatic change, you could snag some removable wallpaper. Milky Way Decor's floral printed paper goes on like a sticker, so all you'll need to create a stunning accent wall is a set of hands. Pair it with some complimentary accent pillows, and you'll have an entirely new space.

You can use it in the kids' room, the living room, or whatever space you want. Considering it'll likely cost you less than $50 and you can make it look like you did an actual renovation, it's worth the "splurge."

This is just a taste of the home discounts available during Etsy's Labor Day sale. You'll have to head to the site on Friday to see their full offerings, as well as the actual prices. Your fall decor is just a click away.