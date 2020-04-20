Despite the immense stress much of the world is under right now, there is a persistent pressure to better yourself during quarantine and "make the most of your time off." In response to that pressure, Eva Mendes shared a drawing her daughter drew of her on Instagram along with a meaningful message about doing your best during these hard times.

The portrait, which shows Mendes with bright blue hair and eyes that are going in two different directions, resonated with moms on Instagram. "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate," Mendes captioned the post. "No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles."

"Sending so much love out there," she added with two heart emojis. "Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling. Amore, amore, amore."

The actress' many followers were quick to agree that they, too, were just doing their best during this increased time spent at home. Unsurprisingly, the drawing was a big hit, too.

"Oh my goodness I couldn’t love this any more!" one follower commented. "Is the hand up in the air your go to dance move? I really admire your honesty about not knowing what to post. I can only speak for myself but I appreciate anything positive or with some comedic content. Which is exactly what you have been doing!"

Another shared her experience, saying, "I put some Pillsbury orange rolls in the oven and my 9 yo son, wide-eyed, said, 'I’ve never seen you COOK!' Also, [please] send help, school is canceled for the rest of the academic year and his teacher means business: I have to drop off his completed assignments and tests tomorrow."

The pressure to be your best self during self-isolation can be overwhelming, especially for parents. Those working on social distancing at home with children are especially vulnerable at this time. A review published in The Lancet found that the mental health impact was higher in cases where parents were quarantined with children. One study in the review found that 28% of parents were experiencing "trauma-related mental health disorder." So in the face of such difficulties, reminders like Mendes' to just do your best and try "not to lose your marbles" are more important than ever.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.