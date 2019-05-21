Some women have always imagined a future for themselves that includes a partner and children. Meanwhile, others are the exact opposite: The thought of one day having a baby is a big, fat "nope." Still others end up changing their minds one way or another along the way — and that's okay, too. I get it. The decision to bring another soul into the world isn't one that should be taken lightly. Because having a child changes you for life forever. But apparently, Eva Mendes didn't want to have children until she fell in love with Ryan Gosling. And I'm willing to bet plenty of women can relate.

In case you need a refresher, Mendes and Gosling have two daughters together: Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016, according to Us Weekly. Because the actors are extremely private about their personal lives, they have never shared a photo of either daughter. In fact, Mendes and Gosling speaking about their lives outside of acting is also relatively rare.

However, on Monday, May 20, the mom of two appeared on The Talk and did just that, according to E! Online. Co-host Sara Gilbert had asked Mendes on Monday what changed her mind about having kids. Without skipping a beat, she answered, "Ryan Gosling."

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mendes continued:

I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan. I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies.'

Awwww!

Seriously, though, how freaking adorable is that? Mendes shared a similar message in a recent interview with Women's Health. "It was the furthest thing from my mind," she told the publication. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

But back to her appearance on The Talk. While she was there on Monday and on the topic of kids, Mendes opened up about how her daughters are learning to speak Spanish. "Well the Spanish in my home... I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought," she explained, according to Us Weekly. "I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish." Mendes went on to say:

So our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca (mouth) hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente (tooth).' It's so cute but that is not really gonna go great out there.

LOL. Honestly, it's still more Spanish than my kids know. (So I wouldn't worry about it too much about it, Eva.)

Spanglish aside, I love hearing Eva Mendes open about about motherhood. At the same time, though, I completely understand why she and Ryan Gosling prefer not to spill a ton of details about their family lives. Which is likely the same reason they never actually confirmed either of Mendes' pregnancies. "I think just early on we decided it's going to be so hard for her to have privacy," Mendes told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2014, after Esmeralda was born. "And we thought, 'Well, this is the first opportunity we can give her to protect her and make sure I had a nice, calm pregnancy.'"

TheEllenShow on YouTube

But yeah. I'm willing to bet that plenty of women who thought they'd never be mothers — but who are now — can relate to Mendes' thoughts about wanting to have her husband's babies. Actually, I'm willing to bet that plenty of women in general can relate to wanting to have Ryan Gosling's babies, specifically.

We totally get it, mama. No further explanation needed.