Car seat safety is a topic that parents hear a lot about. Front or rear facing, Graco or Chico, proper buckling technique — there's a lot that goes into choosing and using your seat. But car seats are a crucial part of ensuring that your child stays safe. To that end, every parent needs to see this brilliant car seat hack for after car accidents. God forbid your seat be put to the test, taking this extra precaution can ensure that first responders are able to provide care.

The moments immediately following a car crash can be crucial for medical care. If your family is involved in a crash and the parents are unconscious, paramedics will be forced to operate without the basic information that they need to care for your children. Kids aren't always able to communicate crucial information like food allergies. That's why a mom and emergency medical technician (EMT) who asked to remain anonymous is sharing her brilliant car seat hack with the world.

As an EMT at the Frankton Ambulance Service in Indiana, the mom has seen first hand how car accidents impact children, according to Cafe Mom. "Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious," her viral Facebook post read before she deleted it for privacy reasons. One simple addition to her own daughter's car seat helps to keep her safe in the event of a crash.

Anonymous

The mom went on to explain how a few simple details can be a big help for EMTs like her and maybe even mean the difference between life and death for your child:

It takes 2 minutes of your time to write out child's name, DOB, parents' names, DOB, emergency contacts and any medical conditions, any meds your child is on and even child's doctor, then stick it to the child's car seat. This helps EMS a ton and can also help save your child's life.

She also provided a photo of a label that she affixed to her daughter's car seat, with some essential information about each member of the family. The label is taped to the car seat in clear view, where medical professionals could easily read it. Other parents quickly recognized the brilliance of her post, which has been shared by a number of other Facebook pages, including the official pages for some fire departments. However, some parents worried about having sensitive information in plain view and offered alternatives that kept the information hidden.

Rather than go the DIY route like the mom behind the hack, some parents ordered fancy tags online. "They also sell something like this on Etsy. We have it on every one of our car seats (on both sides of the car seat just to be safe)!!!!!! Best $10," one parent said in the comments of David Hathcote Jr.'s shared version of the mom's post.

Another commenter mentioned in the same thread that they applied a similar practice when their child was not with them:

I always made sure anyone I left my son with always had a note to get him medical attention if needed. But never once did I think about putting one in his car seat. Great info!

The National Highway Traffic Administration reported that a car accident occurs every minute of every day, according to USA Coverage, so you never know when a label like this could come in handy. By providing healthcare providers with a quick rundown of what they need to know, you can help ensure that your child receives the best care possible in the event of an accident. So, whether you make one yourself or head to Etsy, these car seat safety labels are one accessory that you don't want to pass on.

