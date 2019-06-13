Every State Has A Favorite TV Dad, New Report Reveals, & The Results Are Endearingly Predictable
It's that time of year again. This Sunday, June 16, is the day we honor the fathers who raised us, and the fathers who entertained us on TV (OK, maybe they don't get a shout-out in the festivities, but they should). In fact, according to a new report, every state has a favorite TV dad, and the results probably won't totally shock you.
The analysts at HowToWatch teamed up to determine who is America's favorite TV dad, and as it turns out, there are many. To conduct the research, researchers evaluated IMBd results utilizing search data over the last year from Google Trends, they shared in a press release.
The results? Well, Homer Simpson fromThe Simpsons and Jack Pearson from This Is Us reigned supreme as America's favorite TV dads, ranking in multiple states each. (Surprising? Or not?) In Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas, Gomez Addams from The Addams Family was named the favorite TV dad, while California chose Danny Tanner from Full House (predictable, it is home to San Francisco, after all). Nebraska chose Friday Night Lights dad Coach Taylor, while Maine chose Richard Gilmore from Gilmore Girls.
Though it's interesting to see which dads, and shows, are favorites across the United States, it's also interesting to note which demographics resonate with a certain style of parenting. It can't mean nothing that the mid-Atlantic states all agreed, can it?
If it's a little hard to determine who is who based on the image, here are the official rankings by state, and the show that each dad is from.
- Alabama: George Jefferson, The Jeffersons
- Alaska: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time
- Arizona: Hal, Malcolm in the Middle
- Arkansas: Jed "JD" Clampett, The Beverly Hillbillies
- California: Danny Tanner, Full House
- Colorado: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons
- Connecticut: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- Delaware: Tony Micelli, Who's the Boss?
- Florida: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family
- Georgia: Carl Winslow, Family Matters
- Hawaii: Joe West, The Flash
- Idaho: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time
- Illinois: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons
- Indiana: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family
- Iowa: Jason Seaver, Growing Pains
- Kansas: Joe West, The Flash
- Kentucky: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time
- Louisiana: George Jefferson, The Jeffersons
- Maine: Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
- Maryland: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- Massachusetts: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- Michigan: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family
- Minnesota: Adam Braverman, Parenthood
- Mississippi: Carl Winslow, Family Matters
- Missouri: Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver
- Montana: Steven Keaton, Family Ties
- Nebraska: Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights
- Nevada: Ben Cartwright, Bonanza
- New Hampshire: Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver
- New Jersey: Joe West, The Flash
- New Mexico: Walter White, Breaking Bad
- New York: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- North Carolina: Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- North Dakota: Mike Brady, The Brady Bunch
- Ohio: Steven Keaton, Family Ties
- Oklahoma: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family
- Oregon: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons
- Pennsylvania: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- Rhode Island: Jack Pearson, This is Us
- South Carolina: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time
- South Dakota: Charles Ingalls, Little House on the Prairie
- Tennessee: Andy Brown, Everwood
- Texas: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family
- Utah: Fred Andrews, Riverdale
- Vermont: Harold Weir, Freaks and Geeks
- Virginia: Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
- Washington: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons
- West Virginia: Dan Conner, Roseanne
- Wisconsin: Reginald "Red" Forman, That '70s Show
- Wyoming: Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, Home Improvement
- DC: Ned Stark, Game of Thrones
So this Father's Day, make time to commemorate not only the father or father-figure who loved and raised you, but your favorite TV dad, the one who is a master of dad jokes, white New Balances, and every other dad trope that exists. Truly, it's a day to honor them all.