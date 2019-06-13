It's that time of year again. This Sunday, June 16, is the day we honor the fathers who raised us, and the fathers who entertained us on TV (OK, maybe they don't get a shout-out in the festivities, but they should). In fact, according to a new report, every state has a favorite TV dad, and the results probably won't totally shock you.

The analysts at HowToWatch teamed up to determine who is America's favorite TV dad, and as it turns out, there are many. To conduct the research, researchers evaluated IMBd results utilizing search data over the last year from Google Trends, they shared in a press release.

The results? Well, Homer Simpson fromThe Simpsons and Jack Pearson from This Is Us reigned supreme as America's favorite TV dads, ranking in multiple states each. (Surprising? Or not?) In Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas, Gomez Addams from The Addams Family was named the favorite TV dad, while California chose Danny Tanner from Full House (predictable, it is home to San Francisco, after all). Nebraska chose Friday Night Lights dad Coach Taylor, while Maine chose Richard Gilmore from Gilmore Girls.

Though it's interesting to see which dads, and shows, are favorites across the United States, it's also interesting to note which demographics resonate with a certain style of parenting. It can't mean nothing that the mid-Atlantic states all agreed, can it?

If it's a little hard to determine who is who based on the image, here are the official rankings by state, and the show that each dad is from.

Alabama : George Jefferson, The Jeffersons

: George Jefferson, The Jeffersons Alaska : David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time

: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time Arizona : Hal, Malcolm in the Middle

: Hal, Malcolm in the Middle Arkansas : Jed "JD" Clampett, The Beverly Hillbillies

: Jed "JD" Clampett, The Beverly Hillbillies California : Danny Tanner, Full House

: Danny Tanner, Full House Colorado : Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons Connecticut : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us Delaware : Tony Micelli, Who's the Boss?

: Tony Micelli, Who's the Boss? Florida : Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family Georgia : Carl Winslow, Family Matters

: Carl Winslow, Family Matters Hawaii : Joe West, The Flash

: Joe West, The Flash Idaho : David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time

: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time Illinois : Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons Indiana : Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family Iowa : Jason Seaver, Growing Pains

: Jason Seaver, Growing Pains Kansas : Joe West, The Flash

: Joe West, The Flash Kentucky : David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time

: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time Louisiana : George Jefferson, The Jeffersons

: George Jefferson, The Jeffersons Maine : Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

: Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls Maryland : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us Massachusetts : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us Michigan : Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family Minnesota : Adam Braverman, Parenthood

: Adam Braverman, Parenthood Mississippi : Carl Winslow, Family Matters

: Carl Winslow, Family Matters Missouri : Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver

: Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver Montana : Steven Keaton, Family Ties

: Steven Keaton, Family Ties Nebraska : Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights

: Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights Nevada : Ben Cartwright, Bonanza

: Ben Cartwright, Bonanza New Hampshire : Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver

: Ward Cleaver, Leave it to Beaver New Jersey : Joe West, The Flash

: Joe West, The Flash New Mexico : Walter White, Breaking Bad

: Walter White, Breaking Bad New York : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us North Carolina : Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

: Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air North Dakota : Mike Brady, The Brady Bunch

: Mike Brady, The Brady Bunch Ohio : Steven Keaton, Family Ties

: Steven Keaton, Family Ties Oklahoma : Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family Oregon : Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons Pennsylvania : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us Rhode Island : Jack Pearson, This is Us

: Jack Pearson, This is Us South Carolina : David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time

: David Nolan/Charming, Once Upon a Time South Dakota : Charles Ingalls, Little House on the Prairie

: Charles Ingalls, Little House on the Prairie Tennessee : Andy Brown, Everwood

: Andy Brown, Everwood Texas : Gomez Addams, The Addams Family

: Gomez Addams, The Addams Family Utah : Fred Andrews, Riverdale

: Fred Andrews, Riverdale Vermont : Harold Weir, Freaks and Geeks

: Harold Weir, Freaks and Geeks Virginia : Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

: Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls Washington : Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

: Homer Simpson, The Simpsons West Virginia : Dan Conner, Roseanne

: Dan Conner, Roseanne Wisconsin : Reginald "Red" Forman, That '70s Show

: Reginald "Red" Forman, That '70s Show Wyoming : Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, Home Improvement

: Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, Home Improvement DC: Ned Stark, Game of Thrones

So this Father's Day, make time to commemorate not only the father or father-figure who loved and raised you, but your favorite TV dad, the one who is a master of dad jokes, white New Balances, and every other dad trope that exists. Truly, it's a day to honor them all.