The date for the 2019 Women's March is quickly approaching and, as people get prepared, many are wondering what some well-known women have had to say about the march. People are especially turning their eyes to the White House and President Donald Trump's daughter, in particular. Here is everything Ivanka Trump has said about the women's marches. Unsurprisingly, she hasn't said a whole lot.

The original Women's March was a worldwide protest on January 21, 2017, after Donald Trump's inauguration. According to the Independent, the 2017 Women's March became the largest single day protest in United States history, with somewhere between 3.3 and 4.6 million marchers across the country. Marchers were motivated to take to the streets after due to concerns around some of Donald Trump's past rhetoric, as reported by Foreign Policy.

The next Women's March will take place on Jan. 19, 2019. On their website, the Women's March wrote, "we’re going to flood the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe. The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us."

Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter, once attempted to make a name for herself under feminism, as noted by Vogue. As the 2019 Women's March approaches, women are wondering, what has Ivanka had to say?

Ivanka has been pretty quiet about the Women's March specifically, but it's not hard to piece her feelings together. She's never been spotted at a Women's March, although her brother-in-law Josh Kushner attended one in 2017. In 2018, Vogue reported that, over the same weekend as the marches, Ivanka deleted "passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls" from her Twitter bio.

The phrase has never been added back in. Currently, Ivanka's Twitter bio only says:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship. Personal Pg. Views are my own.

She did tweet about international women's day in 2018, writing, "Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed."

But, although Ivanka claimed that she would make "women's empowerment" a key issue in her father's White House, as reported by The Huffington Post, it hasn't yet happened and people were not impressed by her tweet.

Overall, Ivanka's silence isn't surprising. When asked to take a clear yes-or-no stand on abortion in a 2016 radio interview, she said, "I don't talk about my politics. I don’t feel like it’s my role, and not the candidate’s. I’m the daughter… I don’t think my politics are relevant to the discussion."

However, in 2017, Ivanka took a position as a special government assistance to her father, as reported by Vanity Fair. That is further confirmed by Ivanka's Twitter profile, which states she advises the President on issues like job creation and economic empowerment. With an official role in the White House, Ivanka's politics are now unquestionably relevant, so it's not unfair for people to want her to be clear about them.

It's unlikely that Ivanka will make a clear statement about the Women's March anytime soon. But, that shouldn't stop people from heading out themselves if they're able. If you'd like to join a march near you, check out Women's March map to find one near you (or Women's March Global, for those outside the United States).