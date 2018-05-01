Now that the countdown to the royal baby has finally reached a conclusion, you can get back to focusing all of your attention on the coming addition to another favorite family: the Duggars. That's right, Jinger Duggar is slowly approaching her due date and fans are anxious for information. Fortunately, the mama-to-be hasn't shied away from sharing updates. Let's have a look at everything Jinger Duggar has revealed about her pregnancy so far.

Unlike many of the women in her family, Duggar didn't announce a pregnancy immediately after getting married. Instead, she did so after being married to husband Jeremy Vuolo for just over a year. The couple shared their big news in a blog post in the beginning of January, along with a sweet photo that said "We're expecting!"

The couple's statement explained how much they had enjoyed marriage thus far, describing the year and two months as "the best of [their] lives," before sharing that a baby was on the way. "Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

Ever since, Duggar has been sharing regular photos of her growing belly, along with information on the size of her baby (as compared to fruits and veggies, of course). She has also given a few interviews toUs Weekly about her journey towards motherhood. This is what she's said so far.

It's A Girl!

Despite guesses that the little baby was a boy, Duggar and Vuolo have since revealed that they have a daughter on the way. They told People as much in an interview, saying:

We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.

She & Vuolo Are *Really Excited*

In the reveal video posted by TLC, Jinger shared what part of parenthood she and her husband are most excited for:

I think we're most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents — and learning how to multi-task. That's going to be fun.

Vuolo added his two cents, mentioning that learning to "sleep less" will be fun as well. Not sure how fun that will be, but it will definitely be necessary.

She's *A Little Nervous*

As excited as she is to meet their little girl, Duggar also said that she's a little concerned about delivering a large baby. She told Us Weekly that when her sister Joy-Anna had a 10-pound baby boy in February, she started to feel more anxious:

I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby and then I thought, "Oh my. What if I have a 10-pounder?" ... That’s probably the only thing that makes me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I’m trying not to think about that.

From one expectant mother to another, let me just say "me, too, girl."

And She's Definitely Feeling Tired

Along with nerves, Duggar has also shared that she is beyond sleepy. The American Pregnancy Association lists fatigue as a common symptom of pregnancy, but just because it's normal doesn't mean it's expected. She told Us Weekly that the exhaustion has been something of a shock to her:

I do think probably what surprised me most is just being so tired all the time I was never a napper, like having to take a nap, and now it's like, ‘Ooh! I think I want to nap every day!'

Duggar added that people have advised her to embrace the sleepiness and not to feel guilty about laying down in the middle of the day. She cites sleeping through morning sickness as "some of the best advice" she has received.

She's Not Exactly Nesting Yet

Back in March, Duggar told Us Weekly how she's preparing for her new baby:

At this point we haven’t done too much prep ... Now that I’m halfway through my pregnancy, we haven’t really collected anything. A friend of ours had some stuff they were getting rid of, so that was really nice because they were able to give us baby swings and things like that that we needed, but we haven’t started on anything as far as prep for the baby.

Friends have since thrown her a surprise baby shower, according to TLC, so the family is likely quite a bit more stocked up on essentials. Duggar is due in June, according to In Touch Weekly, so she still has plenty of time to be consumed by nesting.

She Knows Who She Wants By Her Side On The Big Day

It sounds like Duggar has done some prep on her birth plan, at least when it comes to who she wants in the delivery room for the big day. She said, according to E! News:

I want my mom definitely at the birth of our child and so I've invited her and Jana as well and Jill, she wants to make it. So they're invited, but I don't know how many will be able to make it. My mom, at this point, is the only one who's probably going to be able to make it for the birth.

Even though she still has a few months, it sounds like Duggar is already in mommy mode. I can't wait to see what else she has to share as the big day gets closer.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.