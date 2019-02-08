Everything Kim Kardashian Has Revealed About Baby No. 4 So Far

The Kardashian-West family is about to expand by one more later this year. After Kim Kardashian first confirmed in January that she and husband Kanye West are expecting again, she's opened up on a few occasions about the newest addition to her family. With their bundle of joy's arrival approaching, it's imperative to know everything Kim Kardashian has revealed about baby number four so far.

It's only a matter of time before fans get to meet the newest addition to their family. Kardashian and West are already parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago — and based on everything Kardashian has said about their upcoming arrival, they're definitely ready for one more.

Kardashian and West love being parents. She has previously said that "being a mom is the most rewarding feeling in the world" and that shows in her many posts on Instagram, featuring her kids. And if it were up to Kardashian, she would have as many kids as possible. In 2014, seven months after Kardashian gave birth to North, she dished about this topic to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen Show, according to People. "I always wanted about six," Kardashian said at the time. "After having her, I would have a million."

But, after experiencing pregnancy complications, Kardashian chose to use a surrogate to carry their third and fourth, according to Us Weekly. And here are a few key things that the proud mama has said about baby number four since confirming the news in January.

It's A Boy!

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, Kardashian confirmed the very exciting news to the show's host, Andy Cohen, and revealed her baby's sex, according to CNN. "It's a boy," Kardashian confirmed.

She also said that this news is out there because she got a little drunk during a holiday party and might have spilled the beans there. Kardashian said, according to CNN: "It's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can't remember who I told."

The Baby Will Be Arriving "Sometime Soon"

But it's a little unclear when the rest of the world will get to meet her family's newest addition. During that same appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kardashian played coy about her son's arrival, according to TODAY. "It's sometime soon," Kardashian told Cohen.

How soon is soon? No one (except Kardashian and her family) knows for sure, but his arrival can't come soon enough.

She's Just A Little Stressed Out

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian told the show's host, Jimmy Fallon that she's so excited to meet her newest arrival, but she's also a little scared, too. According to People, she said: "I was kind of stressing. My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."

But, Kardashian told Fallon that she is also looking forward to having one more child to make the family feel "really even," according to E! News. "Right now, it's like me with two always and Kanye has one," Kardashian said. "So he's just like, living his life, and I'm, ya know."

With her baby's arrival happening "soon," hopefully Kardashian will have a lot more to say about her fourth child before he makes his debut.