If you're like me, then the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given you a serious case of royals-on-the-brain. I've learned that it's scarily easy to fall into a royal family rabbit hole while researching them online. However, it's difficult to put my finger on what it is, exactly, that makes them so darn fascinating. Maybe it's because they seem so relatable — as far as royalty is concerned, at least. Prince William and Kate Middleton (while impeccably dressed and oh so photogenic, I might add) give off the vibe of being genuinely nice people. And their children? Although both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, clearly have royal titles, I'm not sure just how aware they are of this fact yet. In fact, everything princess Charlotte and your kid totally have in common will convince you she's just a normal toddler.

To start, let's get a little history about the princess, shall we? Little Charlotte Elizabeth Diana — whose name honors both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana — was born on May 2, 2015, USA Today reported. She is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. And apparently, she has quite the little personality going on. Here are all the ways she's exactly like your kid:

Her Public Tantrums

Princess or not, Charlotte has no problem letting it be known when she's not a happy camper. In a video that gained a lot of attention back in July, 2017, she made this perfectly clear, E! News reported. In the clip, the princess can be seen throwing a mini-fit near while on a helicopter tour when Middleton took away a paper that she was holding. The mom handled it like a champ and Princess Charlotte quickly calmed down. But still. I'm sure we've all been there with our own kids.

Her Adoration For Peppa Pig

All three of my children have been mesmerized by this cheeky little piggy and her quirky existence. Maybe it's the bright colors? Perhaps it's the overly simplistic storylines? Or maybe it's because the kids in this show are just so darn real? Whatever voodoo is going on with Peppa and her friends, Princess Charlotte (and her brother, George!) are totally into it, as People reported.

Her Love For Pizza

As Duchess Kate revealed just a few days ago, actually, both the prince and princess have a fondness for a particular food — and chances are, your kids do, too. While visiting St. Luke's Community Centre in London, Middleton mentioned that her children love pizza. "I've done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," Hello! Magazine reported. (Hmmm, I have to wonder though: Is it a twice-weekly staple like at my house?)

Her Affinity For Dancing

HuffPost recently reported that Princess Charlotte loves to bust a move. (And come on, what toddler doesn't?) During a meeting with Malta's leader, Joseph Muscat, earlier in March, Prince William revealed his daughter's hobby. William and Muscat's wife were chatting about how their daughters attend a stage school, when the prince replied, “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing," the publication reported.

Her Tendency To Boss Around Her Brother

I swear, one of my kids' favorite pastimes is telling each other what to do. And Princess Charlotte is no different, according to her great-grandmother. In May, 2017, the Queen Elizabeth was speaking with a 10-year-old if she “looked after” her 6-year-old sister. The girls' mother answered, "It’s the other way around." And according to People, the queen replied, "It’s like that with Charlotte and George."

That She Makes Homemade Gifts For Grandma

As PopSugar reported, Prince William revealed in April 2017, that it's not exactly an easy endeavor to buy presents for the queen. He and Middleton were giving an interview with BBC Radio at the time, when the topic of Queen Elizabeth's 91st birthday came up. "It's quite hard to know what to get the Queen to be honest," William said, according to the publication. "Now we have grandchildren around they can make things!" A-freaking-men, Prince William. Paint the kids' hands, slap 'em on a piece of paper, frame it, and viola! The perfect gift for a grandparent.

Sure, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (along with their baby sibling on the way) might have fancy titles. But when it comes down to it, they're just kids who like having fun, throwing tantrums, and watching cartoon pigs. Royal children: They really are just like our kids!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.