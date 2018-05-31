Trollhunters has been going strong on Netflix for three seasons, with the last released as recently as May 25. The adventurous series follows a teenage boy named Jim who has to protect his town from monsters after discovering the secret realm where they live. Now the world of the show is expanding even further, with two more series sharing the universe. And here's everything you need to know about the Trollhunters spinoff series.

Creator Guillermo del Toro always wanted to explore more facets of the same small town, and this expansion has been in the works for a long time. It seems like it was always the plan, as del Toro told Entertainment Weekly, "The idea was to create three interconnecting series that shared a mythology." Trollhunters was merely the first of three shows under the umbrella of the Tales of Arcadia. Its two subsequent shows, titled 3 Below and Wizards, will roll out over the next couple of years. And they're taking things way beyond trolls. New species will be threaded into the existing legendary monsters, along with new characters. But there will still be some familiar faces, so don't worry about your favorite characters suddenly vanishing.

And if your curiosity has not been sated yet, here's all the important information you'll need to know before you watch.

'3 Below' Giphy The plot of 3 Below contains some serious Game of Thrones-style alien intrigue: two young alien royals escape from their home planet with a bodyguard after a coup by an evil dictator. They hide on Earth because it's such a joke in the greater universe that no one will think to look for them there. And that's important, because there are intergalactic bounty hunters on their tails whom they will have to evade before they can ever go home. To remain concealed, they disguise themselves as normal high schoolers with marginalized identities. As del Toro told EW: "The mothership says, 'I will give you the shape of people who are invisible, that nobody looks at.' So she turns the prince into a Latino boy, the bodyguard into an elderly man, and the princess into a girl."

'Wizards' Giphy There's a lot more information out there about 3 Below because it's going to be next up to the plate. So far, much of Wizards is a mystery, though it was reported by Collider that the show will bring "together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens, and wizards who have found themselves drawn to Arcadia." It results in a battle that determines the fate of every single character.

Real-Life Inspiration Giphy Del Toro told EW that the inspiration for Tales of Arcadia came from his real life, despite the multiple shows' fantastical elements. "When I was a kid growing up in a small city in Mexico, I thought everything was going to happen there," he said. "When I was in seventh grade, we went into the sewers with flashlights and crossed the whole city. I don't recommend it! But we crossed the city from beneath, and that's where Trollhunters come from." He later added, "And for whatever reason, at age 15, I saw a UFO. I have a strange life."

The Late Anton Yelchin Giphy Trollhunters' main character Jim was voiced by actor Anton Yelchin, who tragically and shockingly passed away in 2016. The third season of the show features his last voice performance, but any future appearances by Jim will require a casting change. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Emile Hirsch took over in Season 3, and it's possible that he will continue to do so for as long as Jim remains a part of the Tales of Arcadia.

Crossover Characters Giphy There will be tons of new characters in the upcoming spinoffs, but some seemingly inconsequential characters will prove more important than anyone could have guessed. Expect to see old favorites in a new light.