After successfully dodging pregnancy rumors since September, Kylie Jenner shocked the world on Super Bowl Sunday when she announced the birth of her first child. Jenner revealed via Twitter and Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1. The Lip Kit mogul came clean about her reasons for keeping the pregnancy to herself for all these months. Since then, the new mom has also shared an 1--minute video chronicling her pregnancy journey, and she has revealed her newborn daughter's name. So here's everything we know about Stormi Webster so far.

On Feb. 4, Jenner took to social media to essentially break the internet with her baby news. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner. wrote, as People reported. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world." Making up for lost time, the new mama gifted her followers with a video that documented her secret pregnancy. At the end, viewers even got their first glimpse of her baby girl. *Swoon* Just a few days later, Jenner announced the name of her precious baby girl — which now holds the record for most-liked Instagram post of all time, reported CBS News.

Now that baby Stormi is finally here, let's take a look at everything we know about Jenner and Scott's first child so far:

1. She Doesn't Have A Middle Name.

That's right! Although Kylie does have a middle name (Kristen. after her mom, Kris,) it seems the new mama has opted to forgo a middle name for her baby girl, The Sun reported, after Stormi's birth certificate was released. Interestingly, this is also a practice that her older sister, Kim Kardashian has done with all three of her children — North, Saint, and Chicago West. I wonder if Khloé Kardashian will follow suit when she welcomes her first child?

2. Her Last Name Isn't Scott Or Jenner.

As People reported, baby Stormi's middle name isn't Scott or Jenner. It's actually Webster, after her father's real last name. As it turns out Travis Scott is just a stage name. (Who knew?) And the .name he was actually born with: Jacques Webster. So although "Stormi Webster" initially threw people for a loop, it actually makes perfect sense.

3. Travis Scott Sent 443 Roses In Honor Of The Time Stormi Was Born.

Admittedly, I don't know a whole lot about Jenner's beau — but guys, this is freaking adorable. The proud new father showered his love with 443 roses, which signified the time at which their daughter entered the world, E! Online reported. Awww! (Side note: I wonder if he really would have sent 1,239 roses, had their daughter been delivered at 12:39 p.m.? Hmmm ...)

4. She Has A Seriously Impressive Wardrobe.

I mean, are we really surprised that a Kar-Jenner baby had a better closet than us even before she was born? As E! Online reported, Jenner's 11-minute video titled, "To Our Daughter," revealed an extensive collection of adorable baby clothes and shoes worth over $70,000. In the video, Jenner can be seen opening a teeny-tiny pair of Nike baby shoes — which she places along with rows of other pint-sized footwear. Viewers get a glimpse, too, of several racks filled with baby outfits.

5. Although It Isn't Posie, Her Name Is Still Related To The Word "Butterfly."

A popular fan theory predicted that Kylie Jenner would name her baby girl Posie, which would be a nickname for Mariposa — the Spanish word for "butterfly." Although we now know her name is Stormi, theorists have still managed to tie this name into the whole "butterfly effect" theory, reported Us Weekly. “A storm can be caused by a minute localized change in a complex system. That’s known as the butterfly effect,” one Twitter user pointed out. Okay, it might be a bit of a stretch. But you have to give fans an "A" for effort.

So there you have it. Although we don't have a clear photo of baby Stormi's face yet — nor do we have any entertaining mom stories from Kylie Jenner — we know the basics and a few fun facts. Considering no one was 100-percent sure if Jenner was even pregnant before last Sunday, I'm going to go ahead and say that fans are okay with waiting on more details for the time being. With that said, I'll just keep on refreshing the new mama's Instagram page for that first clear photo ...