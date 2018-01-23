Early Tuesday morning, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Alaska, prompting tsunami warnings for the West Coast of the U.S. an surrounding islands. Since the news of the earthquake was first announced, a lot of updates have been issued and information is continuing to come in. Here's everything you need to know about the Alaska earthquake and the relating watches and warnings for the surrounding areas.

The earthquake hit 173 miles (280 km) southeast of Kodiak Island, Alaska, at a depth of a little over 15 miles (25 km), at 12:30 a.m. GMT, according to the BBC. It was previously announced to be magnitude 8.2, but the magnitude was later updated. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tsunami and stated that "some impacts are expected." Waves measuring between 0.4ft and 0.7ft were recorded in Kodiak, Seward, Old Harbor, Sitka, and Yakutat. At least 17 aftershocks were recorded from the quake, ranging from magnitude 4 to 5.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coasts of the U.S. and Canada, as well as some surrounding territories. While CNN reported small tsunami waves of less than one foot in Alaska, tsunami warnings have been cancelled "because additional information and analysis have better defined the threat," according to the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

Even without tsunami warnings, San Francisco officials are warning residents to stay away from the coasts for 12 hours, as "Shorelines, marinas and harbors may have "dangerous, strong & unpredictable currents," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted.

Alaskan residents awoke to sirens blaring in several towns around 1:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesdays and officials advised them to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service sent out warnings to residents' cellphones that read, "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland." Schools in Kodiak cancelled classes on Tuesday, as many campuses were opened as emergency shelters during the night, according to the school district's Facebook announcement.

Reports on the duration of the vibrations differed between people. Fire chief Eddie Athey of Seward, a cruise ship town roughly 230 miles northeast of Kodiak Island, described the quake to ABC News as a gentle rattling that lasted for about 90 seconds. "It went on long enough that you start thinking to yourself, 'Boy, I hope this stops soon because it's just getting worse,'" Athey said.

More to come...