Only three weeks after the Roseanne revival was canceled due to Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet, ABC has picked up a spinoff to the series, currently being called The Conners. Here's everything you need to know about the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, and what you can expect from the new series.

According to Deadline, the new series will have 10 episodes and premiere this fall, taking over the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot that was vacated when Roseanne was canceled. Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series after reaching a settlement with series producer, Tom Werner. In a statement, Barr said, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agree to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved and I wish the best for everyone involved."

Werner also added in a statement, "We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family." The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast, including John Goodman ("Dan"), Laurie Metcalf ("Jackie"), Sara Gilbert ("Darlene"), Lecy Goranson ("Becky"), and Michael Fishman ("D.J.").

It hasn't yet been revealed how exactly Barr's character will be written out of the show, but ABC describes it as "a sudden turn of events." Most fans and critics believe Roseanne will be killed off. In the penultimate episode of the revival, Roseanne told Dan she was addicted to painkillers as a result of a bad knee. Dan promised they would schedule the knee surgery she needed, so some think she may die during the surgery. Others suggest she could overdose on opioids.

Regardless of how Roseanne's absence is explained the synopsis for the new series states, "The Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails."

Additionally, in a statement, ABC said, "The Conners' stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter, and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago."

Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson, and Fishman also released their own statement:

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Deadline reports that the actors, who all had two-year deals for Roseanne, have recently signed new one-year contracts for the spinoff, allowing them to keep their original salaries, which is reportedly $300,000 an episode. Similarly, the writing-producing team that were in place for Season 2 of the Roseanne revival will remain for The Conners. Because of the racist tweet from Barr, in which she targeted Barack Obama's former White House advisor Valerie Jerrett, ABC's executives were adamant that they could not proceed with a spinoff unless Barr had absolutely no involvement. Thus, her exit from the show, both on and off screen, was paramount for the spinoff to go on.

A premiere date for The Conners hasn't been set yet, but you can expect to learn more about what's next for this iconic family this fall.