When you start craving peppermint everything and casually hum holiday tunes, you know that Christmas season is officially here. And if you're hoping to kick that yuletide spirit into full gear, you’ll find plenty of holiday TV to feast on. From classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to the live Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, here’s a schedule of 2018 holiday TV specials that you and the family won’t want to miss.

I have to admit that with all the stressful news out there in the world, it’s nice to be able to take a break and watch something uplifting. Classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life can be a great reminder of what’s really important in life, and watching New York City crowds gather to celebrate the holiday can be just as inspiring. Some popular shows that are on hiatus, including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Saturday Night Live, are returning with their own Christmas specials, so fans will have an extra holiday treat to watch.

So, if you’re ready to amp up your holiday cheer (with your peppermint hot cocoa in hand), check out this list of TV specials that should help your Christmas spirit soar.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Nov. 27) Giphy Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer has been a favorite for generations, and watching the 1964 classic with your family is the perfect way to start the season. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer airs on Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Nov. 28) Giphy The 86th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center will officially ring in the holiday season with its iconic tree lighting ceremony and celebrity guests. This year's lineup includes musical performances from Diana Ross, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler. Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs on Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (Nov. 28) NBC on YouTube John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are joining in on the holiday action with their one-hour special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. The star-studded special will include tons of celebrity performances and appearances, as Legend sings holiday tracks from his new album, "A Legendary Christmas." A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy airs on Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC

Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Nov. 29) Giphy Frozen fans can get their holiday fill with Olaf's Frozen Adventure. In the half-hour Disney special, Olaf treks out on a wintry adventure to find Anna and Elsa the perfect holiday tradition. Olaf's Frozen Adventure airs on Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday Night Live: Best of Christmas​ (Dec. 4) Giphy Whether you're in the mood to go on down to Wrappinville with Justin Timberlake or just sing along to Adam Sandler's Happy Hanukkah song, you'll find all your favorite holiday laughs on the Saturday Night Live: Best of Christmas special. Saturday Night Live: Best of Christmas airs on Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

​A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec. 6) Giphy Are the holidays ever complete without ​A Charlie Brown Christmas? The 1965 Peanuts Christmas special has been a family favorite for decades, and will likely continue to entertain generations to come. ​A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

​CMA Country Christmas (Dec. 10) Giphy Reba McEntire returns to host the ninth annual CMA Country Christmas. The country music special will include holiday performances from Tony Bennett, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs, and Brett Young. CMA Country Christmas airs on Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ​ABC.

​Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Dec. 14) Giphy Sabrina fans rejoice, because your favorite teenage witch is making a holiday return with ​Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale. She'll be celebrating the winter solstice, singing Pagan carols, and gathering around a Yule fire with her family. Sounds eerily exciting, doesn't it? Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale hits Netflix on Dec. 14.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 (Dec. 16) Giphy Celebrate the season with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018. The special will feature performance from some top artists, including Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, and Khalid. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 airs on Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

It's a Wonderful Life (Dec. 24) Giphy No holiday season feels complete without It's a Wonderful Life. The 1946 Christmas classic follows George Bailey, a small-town man who realizes what's really important when an angel comes to visit him at Christmas time. It's a Wonderful Life airs on Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

​Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (Dec. 25) Giphy Join in on all the Disney Parks holiday excitement with the ​Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. This year's celebrations will include plenty of celebrities and performances with hosts Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, and Jesse Palmer. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. ET on ABC. With so many specials airing this season, make sure to mark your calendars so you don't miss out on any of the holiday fun.